Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with H.E. Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission

The Secretary-General met with H.E. Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to reinforce the cooperation between the two organisations to advance peace and development on the continent.

