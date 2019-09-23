Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with H.E. Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission
The Secretary-General met with H.E. Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to reinforce the cooperation between the two organisations to advance peace and development on the continent.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations - Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.
