/EIN News/ -- INNATE PHARMA ANNOUNCES CLINICAL DATA PRESENTATIONS ON IPH5401 AND MONALIZUMAB AT ESMO 2019

Preliminary results of IPH5401 STELLAR-001, a dose escalation Phase I study in patients with advanced solid tumors

1-year survival data of monalizumab in combination with cetuximab in h ead and neck cancer patients

Preliminary safety results of monalizumab in combination with durvalumab and standard of care in first-line colorectal cancer

Marseille, France, September 23, 2019, 7:00 AM CEST

Innate Pharma SA (the “Company” - Euronext Paris: FR0010331421 – IPH) will provide an update on its clinical trial pipeline at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2019 Congress in Barcelona, Spain, September 27-October 1, 2019. Highlights will include preliminary results of STELLAR-001, a Phase I dose escalation study of the anti-C5aR antibody, IPH5401, in combination with durvalumab in advanced solid tumors. In addition, updated data from ongoing clinical trials evaluating lead asset, monalizumab, partnered with AstraZeneca, will be presented.

“We are very pleased to present new data on two of our clinical assets at ESMO Congress 2019. Our poster on IPH5401 will be the first clinical data presentation for this agent in combination with an anti-PD-L1 antibody in oncology,” commented Pierre Dodion, Chief Medical Officer of Innate Pharma. “We will also present late follow-up clinical data on the combination of monalizumab and cetuximab in head and neck cancer. We look forward to sharing this new, promising clinical data to the medical community.”

Poster presentations September 30, 2019, 12:00-13:00 - Poster Area Hall 4

Preliminary results of STELLAR-001, a dose escalation phase I study of the anti-C5aR, IPH5401, in combination with durvalumab in advanced solid tumors. (ID 1285)

Poster #1203P | Presenter: Christophe Massard (Villejuif, France) Monalizumab in combination with cetuximab in patients (pts) with recurrent or metastatic (R/M) head and neck cancer (SCCHN) previously treated or not with PD-(L)1 inhibitors (IO): 1-year survival data. (ID 1242)

Poster #1134P | Presenter: Roger B. Cohen (Philadelphia, PA, USA) Durvalumab + monalizumab, mFOLFOX6, and bevacizumab in patients (pts) with metastatic microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC) (ID 3681)

Poster #1201P | Presenter: May Cho (Sacramento, CA, USA)

About Innate Pharma:

Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company dedicated to improving treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer.

Innate Pharma’s commercial-stage product, Lumoxiti, in-licensed from AstraZeneca, was approved by the FDA in September 2018. Lumoxiti is a first-in class specialty oncology product for hairy cell leukemia (HCL). Innate Pharma’s broad pipeline of antibodies includes several potentially first-in-class clinical and preclinical candidates in cancers with high unmet medical need.

Innate has been a pioneer in the understanding of NK cell biology and has expanded its expertise in the tumor microenvironment and tumor-antigens, as well as antibody engineering. This innovative approach has resulted in a diversified proprietary portfolio and major alliances with leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry including Bristol-Myers Squibb Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and a multi-products collaboration with AstraZeneca.

Based in Marseille, France, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com



Disclaimer:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Although the company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risque") section of the Document de Reference prospectus filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (“AMF”), which is available on the AMF website http://www.amf-france.org or on Innate Pharma’s website .

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares in Innate Pharma in any country.





