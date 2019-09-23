dynaCERT receives first institutional coverage with >250% near-term upside, no competition in $6 Trillion market

dynaCERT HG unit installed on diesel Truck

dynaCERT Inc. TSX-V:DYA OTCQB:DYFSF FRA:DMJ Fuel-Saving & Carbon Emission Reduction Technology is award winning and on an accelerated growth adoption curve.

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX:DYA)

Official testing of HG Technology verifies emission reduction in NOx of ~55%+, CO of 50%, and particulate matter of 75%, all while saving fuel, providing better torque, and lowering maintenance costs.” — Independent Source

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX-V: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (Frankfurt: DMJ) has received its first institutional coverage. The independent investment bank GBC AG, headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, initiated coverage with a 'Buy' rating along with significant near-term upside share price appreciation. A team of qualified analysts issued an in-depth report citing the uniqueness of dynaCERT’s product with no competing technologies in a total market valued at over USD 6 Trillion, with massive sales revenues expected in the next few years, and a worldwide distribution network established. The initial adoption phase of dynaCERT's technology is underway with international orders and MOU already signed on tested, certified and patented technology with high net margin. Using a discounting of future cash flows approach the team of analysts have established a fair value per share price target at the end of the 2020/21 financial year of $1.90 CAD ($1.43 USD; 1.30 €).

Full copy of the institutional coverage report may be viewed online: https://sectornewswire.com/dya-analyst-report-19029.pdf

The report also outlines a pathway for significantly higher price potential from 2022 - 2028 via a multi-phase adoption curve covering three distinct product lines (HydraGEN TM, HydraLytica TM and dynaCERT's carbon credit management system), each requiring their own set of specialized competences in various fields. The Company has successfully developed a suite of products that can act as their own ecosystem for the transportation industry including emissions reduction, fuel efficiency and a fleet management solution while providing the client with a steady source of income with its carbon credit management program. Not only is each product unique in a standalone fashion, but when combined, the analysts believe that "we could be witnessing the birth of a giant."

With over a billion diesel engines in the world and interest building from multiple entities and jurisdictions, the team of analysts believe dynaCERT has a product line that can reach a total market of USD 6 trillion with no known direct competitor (dynaCERT only needs a tiny fraction of the market potential to become a multi-billion dollar market cap valuation); "There is no known competitor to dynaCERT’s HydraGEN TM unit, especially when combining it with the HydraLytica TM software that offers in one solution, an emissions and fuel consumption reduction device, a carbon-credit management program (projected) and a fleet management software. Adding all these elements together not only sets dynaCERT apart but makes it a closed ecosystem that, once implemented in a trucking fleet, becomes extremely hard to replace by any other product."

The following URL's have been identified for further DD on dynaCERT Inc.:

Corporate website: https://dynacert.com

Full copy of the aforementioned institutional coverage report:

https://sectornewswire.com/dya-analyst-report-19029.pdf

Recent Technology Journal Review:

https://technologymarketwatch.com/dya.htm

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risk and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual events or results. Articles, excerpts, commentary and reviews herein are for information purposes and are not solicitations to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned. Readers are referred to the terms of use, disclaimer and disclosure located at the above referenced URL(s).

Introduction to dynaCERT's HydraGEN Technology



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.