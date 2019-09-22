One Greek Woman Changing the Way Las Vegas Eats

Anna Asvesta is the COO of The Grecian Market, a company that imports premium Greek products in the Las Vegas area.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Though she found herself no less than five years ago working in retail in her hometown of Patra, Greece, Ioanna Asvesta defied all odds in the food import and distribution world and now runs as COO, The Grecian Market. When it comes to providing quality Greek products, Asvesta is who you want.Together in 2017, Ioanna and her husband Xenofon launched their own Greek produce import and distribution company. Her family for decades was closely connected to agriculture back in their village outside of Patra, and although Ioanna who initially studied agronomy, agriculture and soil management, grew up taking certain habits for granted, to her surprise she realized that Vegas was fertile ground to going 'Greek'."It all started coming back to me. I wanted to bring to Las Vegas things that I grew up with such as extra virgin olive oil, cheese, herbs, and Greek honey. These staples were not only part of my daily diet, but they made my diet so full of rich and nutritional taste. Vegas is known for excellent dining but not so much for healthy eating. Well, I'm out to change that.”Starting in a one-room office that doubled as a warehouse for their imported products, The Grecian Market has become a steadily growing business that now requires additional personnel on two continents in addition to added storage facilities. With picky buyers based in Greece combing the country to find the purest of virgin Greek products, it is Ioanna who at the end decides on the products she will import. Her unwavering passion for the brands she selects is best exemplified by her long-term commitment with local producers."If it's not good enough to use in my kitchen, it's not good enough for anyone else.” Chefs and procurement managers from several highly recognized Vegas establishments tend to agree with her. Clients have grown to include the likes of the Eiffel Tower Restaurant, Mon Ami Gabi, EATT Gourmet Bistro, Skinny Fats, Elia, and DW Bistro. It's interesting to note that from this list alone, only one is Greek in cuisine.Ioanna Asvesta is a prime example that the American Dream is still alive and well. As someone who has worked extremely hard to further not only her business but highlight the culture she comes from blending it with her adopted new one, Ioanna is simply determined to change the way Vegas eats.About The Grecian Market: In 2017, Ioanna and Xenofon started The Grecian Market with the mission to be Nevada's leading importer and distributor of fine Greek products. Now carrying several brands and sales figures well into six figures, The Grecian Market has become recognized for its strong values and culture of commitment.



