Rachele Royale's Pop Songs Selected for ½ New Year Movie Soundtrack (Comedy Dynamics Network) Screening Sept. 27th, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recording artist Rachele Royale 's pop songs ; New Gods, Cold World, Belly Dancer, One Night Fan are featured on the movie soundtrack 1/2 New Year (Comedy Dynamics Network) screening on September 27th, 2019 at Laemmle Noho 7. Rachele will be performing her featured songs live at Alley Studios following the screening in Burbank at 11:00pm.Rachele Royale's powerful and electric pop songs have been selected for the 1/2 New Year Movie Soundtrack released on Comedy Dynamics Network. The 1/2 New Year soundtrack includes her original songs “New Gods” & “Cold World” produced by Dave Berg available on Spotify and Apple music. And “Belly Dancer” produced by Brandon Sammons along with “One Night Fan” produced by Mario Marchetti are available on soundcloud.com/RacheleRoyale.Royale is known for her first full length self-titled album produced by the legendary Mutt Lange (Shania Twain/Muse) and Swedish super producer Tony Nilsson. Rachele’s music has been played on Sirius XM, 104.3MYFM , MTV, Vh1, CMT, Audience Network, NBA, NFL. Music Management titans, Q Prime, signed Rachele Royale in 2013. She went on to have two singles on Sirius XM in rotation eleven times a day, world wide, for two years. Rachele's 2016 single "Tap Dat" was featured on Vh1/BET series "Hit The Floor." The official music video was directed by Madonna's choreographers "8 & 1 Productions". Rachele's single "Last Time" (2017) was featured on MTV and MTV soundtrack and "Cold World" (2019) recent release focused on her "Women Supporting Women" activation featuring 11 women in entertainment. Rachele's advocacy to empower women through her artistry, and encourage comradery keeps her inspired, "as women come into power, we must stick together!"1/2 New Year Drew McAnany writer/producer believes, "Rachele's songs bring an electric funk to the film. Really setting the mood for the party atmosphere. She's a true talent." Georgia Menides, writer/producer agrees that Rachele's songs created the right vibe for the film, "Rachele has such a diverse array of songs. Belly Dancer was the perfect party track, and Cold World brought the drama. The production on each song is top notch."½ New Year movie stars Rome Flynn (How To Get Away With Murder), Drew McAnany (20Q with Drew, Intrusion), Bo Youngblood (NCIS), John Ierardi (Escape Room), Shanley Caswell (The Conjuring), Brooke Lewis (iMurders) and Jeff Dye (Guest Comic/Jimmy Fallon). The film was directed by Tom Morash and written Drew McAnany and Georgia Menides. Zachary Block, Tom Morash, Drew McAnany and Georgia Menides co-produced the film.Comedy Dynamics Network has acquired the feature film ½ New Year and will release it on the Comedy Dynamics Network via iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Comcast, Spectrum, Google Play, Dish and more September 10, 2019. Comedy Dynamics Network, Founded by Brian Volk-Weiss, a Nacelle company, is the largest independent comedy production and distribution company. In 2017 the Comedy Dynamics Network (CDN) was launched and currently distributes specials, television shows and films to all major transactional platforms such as iTunes, Amazon, Google, PlayStation, Xbox and many major telco and satellite providers, including AT&T, Comcast, Charter, Dish, and Verizon.1/2 New Year Movie Tickets: https://www.laemmle.com/film/12-new-year 1/2 New Year Movie IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4461676/ Rachele Royale: http://racheleroyale.com Press Photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1zCpMuZea3j7KEeJA0m2uBZ9L-BXSLoZh?usp=sharing



