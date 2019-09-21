COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum
- Company Name:
- Roland Foods, LLC
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Red Lumpfish Caviar and Black Lumpfish Caviar
Company Announcement
Roland Foods, LLC of New York, New York is initiating a voluntary recall of its red and black lumpfish caviar products, which were manufactured at Ora ehf in Iceland, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.
Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.
The Red Lumpfish Caviar and Black Lumpfish Caviar, sold in glass jars, were distributed nationwide to retailers and foodservice distributors across the United States. The UPC code is located on the back of the label, under the bar code.
The following products are subject to the voluntary recall:
|Affected Product
|Product Name
|Roland® Black Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish
|Roland® Black Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish
|Roland® Black Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish
|Roland® Black Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish
|Item #
|20002
|20004
|20020
|20040
|Batch #
|206
|J018803, J019622, J020834
|226
|223
|Pack Size
|2x48/2 oz
|48/2 oz
|2x24/3.5 oz
|12X12 oz
|UPC #s
|Item UPC
|41224200029
|41224200029
|41224200203
|41224200401
|Outside Case UPC
|10041224200026
|10041224200040
|10041224200200
|10041224200408
|Carton Markings
|Product Name
|Roland Caviar
|Roland Caviar
|Roland Caviar
|Roland Caviar
|Item #
|20002
|20004
|20020
|20040
|Batch #
|206
|J018803, J019622, J020834
|226
|223
|UPC #
|10041224200026
|10041224200040
|10041224200200
|10041224200408
|Other Relevant Info
|This product is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together
|This is a repack therefore product UPC is different than item #
|This product is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together
|Affected Product
|Product Name
|Roland® Red Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish
|Roland® Red Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish
|Roland® Red Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish
|Roland® Red Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish
|Item #
|20202
|20204
|20220
|20240
|Batch #
|154, 155
|J018821, J020767
|168
|175
|Pack Size
|2x48/2 oz
|48/2 oz
|2x24/3.5 oz
|12x12 oz
|UPC #s
|Item UPC
|41224202023
|41224202023
|41224202207
|41224202405
|Outside Case UPC
|10041224202020
|10041224202044
|10041224202204
|10041224202402
|Carton Markings
|Product Name
|Roland Caviar
|Roland Caviar
|Roland Caviar
|Roland Caviar
|Item #
|20202
|20202
|20220
|20240
|Batch #
|154, 155
|J018821, J020767
|168
|175
|UPC #
|10041224202020
|10041224202044
|10041224202204
|10041224202402
|Other Relevant Info
|This is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together
|This is a repack therefore product UPC is different than item #
|This is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together
No other sizes or lots of red and black caviar or Roland® products are affected by this voluntary recall.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing found that the product experienced a processing issue.
Production and distribution of the product has been suspended as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem.
Consumers can visit our website at www.rolandfoods.com, or contact our 24-Hour Consumer Hotline at 800.221.4030 ext. 222 for further information about this voluntary recall and for further instructions.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- 24-Hour Consumer Hotline
- 800.221.4030 ext. 222