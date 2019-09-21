When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 20, 2019 FDA Publish Date: September 20, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum Company Name: Roland Foods, LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Red Lumpfish Caviar and Black Lumpfish Caviar

Company Announcement

Roland Foods, LLC of New York, New York is initiating a voluntary recall of its red and black lumpfish caviar products, which were manufactured at Ora ehf in Iceland, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

The Red Lumpfish Caviar and Black Lumpfish Caviar, sold in glass jars, were distributed nationwide to retailers and foodservice distributors across the United States. The UPC code is located on the back of the label, under the bar code.

The following products are subject to the voluntary recall:

Affected Product Product Name Roland® Black Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish Roland® Black Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish Roland® Black Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish Roland® Black Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish Item # 20002 20004 20020 20040 Batch # 206 J018803, J019622, J020834 226 223 Pack Size 2x48/2 oz 48/2 oz 2x24/3.5 oz 12X12 oz UPC #s Item UPC 41224200029 41224200029 41224200203 41224200401 Outside Case UPC 10041224200026 10041224200040 10041224200200 10041224200408 Carton Markings Product Name Roland Caviar Roland Caviar Roland Caviar Roland Caviar Item # 20002 20004 20020 20040 Batch # 206 J018803, J019622, J020834 226 223 UPC # 10041224200026 10041224200040 10041224200200 10041224200408 Other Relevant Info This product is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together This is a repack therefore product UPC is different than item # This product is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together Affected Product Product Name Roland® Red Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish Roland® Red Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish Roland® Red Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish Roland® Red Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish Item # 20202 20204 20220 20240 Batch # 154, 155 J018821, J020767 168 175 Pack Size 2x48/2 oz 48/2 oz 2x24/3.5 oz 12x12 oz UPC #s Item UPC 41224202023 41224202023 41224202207 41224202405 Outside Case UPC 10041224202020 10041224202044 10041224202204 10041224202402 Carton Markings Product Name Roland Caviar Roland Caviar Roland Caviar Roland Caviar Item # 20202 20202 20220 20240 Batch # 154, 155 J018821, J020767 168 175 UPC # 10041224202020 10041224202044 10041224202204 10041224202402 Other Relevant Info This is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together This is a repack therefore product UPC is different than item # This is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together

No other sizes or lots of red and black caviar or Roland® products are affected by this voluntary recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing found that the product experienced a processing issue.

Production and distribution of the product has been suspended as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem.

Consumers can visit our website at www.rolandfoods.com, or contact our 24-Hour Consumer Hotline at 800.221.4030 ext. 222 for further information about this voluntary recall and for further instructions.