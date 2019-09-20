House Democrats Fund the Government, Pass Legislation to Protect American Consumers and Employees

MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

This week, the House passed a continuing resolution to fund the government and extend health programs through November 21. While the House did its work in June by passing 10 out of the 12 appropriations bills and funding 96% of government, the Senate has not yet passed a single appropriations bill. With the additional time provided by the continuing resolution, House Democrats are urging Senate Republicans to get to work and pass appropriations bills, so that we can enact bipartisan funding bills before November 21 and prevent another harmful shut down. The House also passed the FAIR Act this week, which would eliminate forced arbitration in employment, consumer, and civil rights cases. Oftentimes, consumers and workers are forced to settle disputes in a private system of arbitration. This bill would allow Americans to seek justice through the court system and hold those guilty of wrongdoing publicly accountable. I’m pleased the legislation enjoys support from consumer and civil rights advocates, and I urge the Senate to quickly take up this House-passed bill.

Lastly, youth activists have mobilized around the world today to draw attention to one of the most serious threats of our time: the climate crisis. I am inspired by the activism of these young individuals who are calling for action, and House Democrats stand in solidarity with them. While the President and his Administration are denying the reality of climate change and continue to roll back public health and environmental protections, House Democrats are addressing this crisis with the seriousness it deserves. From holding over 80 hearings on the climate crisis and passing the Climate Action Now Act to funding climate and clean energy programs and rolling back offshore drilling, House Democrats are working to act on climate change and will bring additional legislation on this issue to the Floor. Inaction on this crisis is not an option.

Sincerely yours, Steny H. Hoyer P.S. Please invite your friends and family to sign up for this newsletter to learn more about how House Democrats are working For the People. You can also get the latest updates and join the conversation on my Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

DEMOCRATIC NEWS UPDATE

Hoyer Floor Remarks on the Continuing Resolution to Fund Government

Issue Report: Democrats Act on the Climate Crisis, Fight Back Against President Trump’s Efforts to Roll Back Public Health and Environmental Protections

Hoyer Celebrates the Beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month

Hoyer Remarks at Hearing on DC Statehood Legislation