Lucidworks Named the Sole Visionary in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidworks, the leader in AI-powered search is the only company that Gartner, one of the world’s leading independent technology research and advisory firms, named as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines 2019. Lucidworks believes its strong product offering and clear understanding of the needs of enterprise buyers in the Insight Engine market will enable the company to serve a wide variety of industries well into the future.

“Employees and customers continue to set the bar even higher for digital experiences as the amount of user behavior data captured by organizations continues to grow,” said Will Hayes, CEO of Lucidworks. “Our solution is built to rise to the challenge and solve the biggest data problems for the world’s largest companies so they can receive the most value possible from their information. We’re proud to be recognized by Gartner for the second year in a row for our ability to execute and completeness of vision in the Insight Engine market.”

Thirty-four of the Fortune 100 rely on Fusion, Lucidworks flagship product, to improve insight discovery to enable the digital workplace, or to provide their ecommerce customers with a better online experience. Lucidworks customers include: Verizon, Lenovo, Red Hat, Reddit, Staples, Uber, and the US Census.

“We rely on these types of market evaluations to make major business decisions, and have greatly enjoyed the benefits of being a Lucidworks customer,” says Marc Desormeau, senior manager, Digital Customer Experience at Lenovo. “Lucidworks Fusion transformed our search strategy, boosting customer engagement and business-critical KPI’s. From the performance of the platform, to above-and-beyond customer support, we see Lucidworks Fusion as foundational building block for the digital experience of our customers.”

A complimentary copy of Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines research report is available here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, Stephen Emmott, Saniye Alaybeyi, Anthony Mullen, 17 September 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Lucidworks

Lucidworks builds AI-powered search solutions for many of the world's largest brands. Fusion, Lucidworks' advanced development platform, provides the enterprise-grade capabilities needed to design, develop, and deploy intelligent search apps at any scale on top of Apache Solr. Companies across all industries, from consumer retail and healthcare to insurance and financial services, rely on Lucidworks everyday to power their consumer-facing and enterprise search apps. Lucidworks’ investors include Top Tier Capital Partners, Shasta Ventures, Granite Ventures, Silver Lake Waterman, and Walden International. Learn more at lucidworks.com

