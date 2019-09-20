IGM Biosciences Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 12,578,125 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 1,640,625 additional shares. The shares began trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 18, 2019 under the symbol “IGMS.” IGM received gross proceeds, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, of approximately $201.3 million.



Jefferies, Piper Jaffray, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

About IGM Biosciences, Inc.

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, IGM Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. Since 2010, IGM Biosciences has worked to overcome the manufacturing and protein engineering hurdles that have limited the therapeutic use of IgM antibodies. Through its efforts, IGM Biosciences has created a proprietary IgM technology platform for the development of IgM antibodies for those clinical indications where their inherent properties may provide advantages as compared to IgG antibodies.

