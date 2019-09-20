Sean James, Celebrity Hair Stylist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sean James, acclaimed celebrity hair stylist, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Hair Stylist- 2019”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed four years ago and consists of over 5,400 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Sean James of Matthew Preece Salon into our BoLAA family."

A man of many talents, Sean James first came to America via Australia because of his talents as a wig maker. He has since become an educator in cutting and color for L'Oreal, Redken, and Phyto Universe; styled numerous fashion shows during fashion weeks in Los Angeles, Paris, and New York including: Balmain, Gucci, Vivienne Westwood, Dolce and Gabanna, Valentino, and Burberry; has worked on Oscar nominated films and is a two time local 706 award nominee.

He is an expert panelist trusted in reviewing products and can be seen on Style Network’s “How Do I Look?”. Sean is also involved heavily in giving back and donating his time for worthy causes putting together hair and make-up teams, most recently for “Women in film Prop 8 " the play, and Rufus Wainwrights "Christmas 101” for sarcoma research. Sean's accomplishments and celebrity clientele reach far but don't detour him from sharing his passion for hair with his regular salon clientele. As he says, "Living the Dream!"

List of regular clients include: Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Hardwick, Al Yankovich, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Phil Keoghan, Eugene Levy, Dylan and Cole Sprouse, Teddy Thompson, Rufus Wainwright, Chris Stills, and many others.



