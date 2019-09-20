Holabird's four-day Americana auction, October 4th-7th in Reno, will feature collectibles in a wide array of categories
Artist proof print depicting famed World War II flying ace Jimmy Doolittle leaving the deck of the aircraft carrier, by William S. Phillips, signed by Doolittle himself (est. $2,500-$3,500).
Nevada Short Line / A.A. Dodd bottle, unique to Nevada as it was made of crockery and white glaze, produced around 1914, larger than the only other known specimen (est. $2,000-$5,000).
Stock certificate for Pacific Pearl Co. (Panama), a venture that harvested pearls and pearl shells. Chief engineer Julius H. Kroehl invented a submarine for the company (est. $3,000-$6,000).
What could be the auction’s top lot will be offered on Day 3: a Squaw Creek (Alaska) gold nugget in the shape of a skull, similar to the skull used in pirate logos (est. $90,000-$105,000).
The categories include petroliana, aviation, World War II, art, railroadiana, Native Americana, stock certificates, mining, minerals, numismatics and gold.
“We’re calling this our fall season second chance auction, because for anyone who missed any of our great 2019 sales, now is their second chance to fill the holes in their collections,” said Fred Holabird of Holabird Western Americana Collections. “Also, we’ve once again devoted a special section to dealers, with specials and great bargains lotted specifically with re-sellers in mind.”
Day 1, Friday, October 4th, will contain 772 lots of textiles, Native Americana, art, music, maps, foreign collectibles, sports, military and aviation, railroadiana, postal history and Wells Fargo. Offered for the first time will be the aviation collection of Robert Wayne Danforth, a dedicated collector of aviation art (autographed and remarqued), books, model airplanes, photos and more.
A sample lot from Day 1 is an artist proof print depicting famed World War II flying ace Jimmy Doolittle leaving the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Hornet to lead a command of sixteen B-25 bombers to the Japanese mainland. The artwork, by William S. Phillips, is signed by Doolittle himself and is nicely housed in a 35 inch by 33 inch frame. It has an estimate of $2,500-$3,500.
Day 2, Saturday, October 5th, will comprise 736 lots of marbles, bottles, saloon items, cigar and tobacco, cowboy collectibles, firearms and weaponry, tokens, numismatics (to include coins, currency, dies, medals, so-called dollars and general items), toys, World’s Fair and Expos, political memorabilia, and general and foreign Americana (Australia, Canada and Panama).
Two large capacity Trommner scales will be offered on Day 2, each with an estimate of $10,000-$15,000 and both formerly of the Philadelphia mint, with capacities of at least 500 pounds. One is from the 1920s or ‘30s, while the other is vintage 1947. Either one would make a statement of its owner’s business success and would display nicely in a foyer or large office. Both are sizable.
Also up for bid on Day 2 will be a Nevada Short Line / A.A. Dodd bottle, unique to Nevada as it was made of crockery and white glaze, around 1914 (the rail line was short-lived, only running from 1913-1918). Also, it’s larger than the only other known specimen. It should go for $2,000-$5,000. An 1892-CC Morgan silver dollar with natural toning has an estimate of $800-$1,600.
A rare, two-volume set of Gold Rush-era books titled Personal Adventures in Upper and Lower California in 1848-49 (London, 1851), is expected to reach $1,000-$2,000. It’s sub-titled, “With the Author’s Experience at the Mines; Illustrated by Twenty-Three Drawings, taken on the spot”.
A large white enamel sign from the Automobile Club of Southern California, circa 1910-1920, 2 feet by 3 feet and showing the mileage from an older country road (no longer in use) to Lida, Big Pine, Goldfield and Tonopah (Nev.), in very good shape for its age, should bring $2,000-$4,000.
Stock certificate offerings on Day 2 will include a possibly unique certificate for the Stockton & Calaveras Gravel Road Co. (Calif.), issued for two shares to Maj. Gen. Patrick Edward Connor on May 12, 1867, with officer signatures (est. $800-$1,000); and another for Pacific Pearl Co. (Panama), a venture that harvested pearls and pearl shells in the Pacific Ocean (est. $3,000-$6,000). The chief engineer, Julius H. Kroehl, actually invented a submarine for the company.
Day 3, Sunday, October 6th, will feature 801 lots of gold, jewelry, minerals, mining (foreign, general and geographically sorted), fossils, collectible spoons and Gold Rush memorabilia. What could be the auction’s top lot will be offered on Day 3: a Squaw Creek (Haines, Alaska) gold nugget in the shape of a skull, similar to the skull used in pirate logos (est. $90,000-$105,000).
A wonderful lot of cut, polished turquoise from the American West, 100 pieces or more and totaling 170 grams, should realize $3,000-$6,000. Pieces range in size from 2-25mm and have mostly blue hues. Also, a diamond, emerald and gold ladies’ ring featuring one round 0.35-carat brilliant cut diamond and eight princess cut natural emeralds, is expected to hit $2,000-$5,000.
W. Rose’s 1878 revised chart of the Comstock & Sutro (Nev.) tunnel areas, showing buildings, locations and the names of the mines, made in 1878, 30 ½ inches by 39 ½ inches and in a nice gold gilded frame, should garner $2,000-$4,000. A circa 1857 stock certificate for the Magnum Bonum Quartz Mining Co. (Calif.), issued to secretary Daniel H. Barney for one share and signed by Barney, carries an estimate of $1,000-$2,000. The company operated in Butte County.
Day 4, Monday, October 7th, will have 818 lots of calendars, cameras, fire items, directories, transportation (planes, trains and automobiles), and bargains and dealer specials in all categories. A Day 4 featured lot is the Frontier Gasoline (“Rarin’ to Go”) single-sided porcelain service station sign, 6 feet in diameter, from the 1920s and in excellent condition (est. $7,500-$15,000).
Start times each day are 8 am Pacific time. Previews will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 2nd-3rd, from 10 am-5 pm. To schedule a private preview call 775-851-1859. For those unable to attend the sale in person, online bidding will be facilitated by the platforms iCollector.com, LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, AuctionMobility.com and Auctionzip.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted. For details on how to bid, please visit www.fhwac.com.
Color catalogs are available by calling 1-844-492-2766, or 775-851-1859. Also, anyone owning a collection that might fit into an upcoming Holabird Western Americana Collections auction is encouraged to get in touch. The firm travels extensively throughout the U.S., to see and pick up collections. Last year it visited Boston, Florida, Seattle and New York, among other destinations.
Holabird Western Americana is always seeking quality Americana and coin consignments, bottles, advertising and other fine collections for future auctions. To consign a single piece or an entire collection, you may call Fred Holabird at 775-851-1859 or 844-492-2766; or, you can send him an e-mail at fredholabird@gmail.com. To learn more about Holabird Western Americana Collections’ October 4th-7th Americana Auction visit www.fhwac.com. Updates are posted often.
