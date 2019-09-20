Holabird's four-day Americana auction, October 4th-7th in Reno, will feature collectibles in a wide array of categories

Artist proof print depicting famed World War II flying ace Jimmy Doolittle leaving the deck of the aircraft carrier, by William S. Phillips, signed by Doolittle himself (est. $2,500-$3,500).

Nevada Short Line / A.A. Dodd bottle, unique to Nevada as it was made of crockery and white glaze, produced around 1914, larger than the only other known specimen (est. $2,000-$5,000).

Stock certificate for Pacific Pearl Co. (Panama), a venture that harvested pearls and pearl shells. Chief engineer Julius H. Kroehl invented a submarine for the company (est. $3,000-$6,000).

What could be the auction’s top lot will be offered on Day 3: a Squaw Creek (Alaska) gold nugget in the shape of a skull, similar to the skull used in pirate logos (est. $90,000-$105,000).