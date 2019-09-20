Sunwing helps Canadians Vacation Better with big savings on a huge selection of beach vacations for every budget

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing is helping sun-seekers Vacation Better this winter with the return of their popular Beach for Every Budget Sale. With winter fast approaching, travellers will want to get a head start on booking their ideal tropical getaway to make sure they secure their preferred room type, resort and travel dates. From now until September 27, 2019, Canadians can save up to 35% on select winter beach vacation packages across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. Vacation deals included in this limited-time promotion will be available in three different price categories to suit all budgets: under $899, under $1,299 and $1,395 and up. Deals this great won’t last long, travellers will want to book now to secure their winter escape at an unbeatable price.



As Canada’s leading tour operator, Sunwing helps Canadians to Vacation Better. More than just great deals, travellers choosing Sunwing will have access to the widest selection of top-rated resorts and excursions, best price guarantee and award-winning service every step of the way. Additionally, the tour operator will be sharing insider tips on how to Vacation Better. The tips will be featured across Sunwing’s social media channels and on the newly-launched Vacation Better blog , highlighting everything from destination spotlights and the latest resorts, to how to stick to your travel budget, what to pack and much more.

Travellers planning the ultimate family getaway can choose to stay at Tropical Princess Beach Resort and Spa . Located on a pristine beach in Punta Cana , this resort offers amenities for guests of all ages and spacious accommodations that can sleep five or more. Another popular family property is Grand Sunset Princess All Suites and Spa Resort in Riviera Maya. This top-rated family resort features an action-packed activity program including a complimentary kids club and a range of water sports.

Vacationers seeking a luxury getaway for less can choose to stay at Royalton White Sands Montego Bay in Jamaica . Sun-seekers can spend their days lounging on the resort’s private island while kids and kids at heart can hit the resort water park. For an enhanced level of service, guests can upgrade to Diamond Club™ for preferred room locations, exclusive resort areas, personal butler service and more.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and a buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the brand-new Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including priority check-in and security line access*, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

*Available at select Canadian airports.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine**, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks (including kids’ choices) inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

**Service may be unavailable on select flights.

