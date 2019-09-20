SHAREHOLDER ALERT - National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against National General Holdings Corp. (“National General” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NGHC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired National General securities between August 6, 2015 to August 9, 2017, both dates inclusive. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/nghc.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) National General, together with banking giant Wells Fargo, had engaged in a massive auto insurance scheme in which National General forced thousands of customers to pay for redundant, unnecessary, and overly expensive Collateral Protection Insurance (“CPI”) that they did not need or want; and (2) while National General was concealing its participation in the fraudulent CPI scheme from investors, they were reporting revenues and earnings results that had been artificially inflated by the illegitimate proceeds from the scheme.

On August 8, 2017, Commissioner Dave Jones ordered the California Department of Insurance “to open an investigation into recent allegations that Wells Fargo and National General Insurance improperly charged consumers for ‘force-placed’ or ‘lender-placed’ auto insurance for consumers who had auto loans with Wells Fargo.” National General was an underwriter of the insurance. Following this news, National General stock dropped sharply.

If you suffered a loss in National General you have until September 23, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

