Canadian Friends of Jerusalem College of Technology launches Eshet Chayil/ Woman of Valour Fund for Woman’s Engineering and Computer Studies and the LevTech Entrepreneurial Center at Jerusalem College of Technology

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Friends of Jerusalem College of Technology (CFJCT) launches the Eshet Chayil/ Woman of Valour Fund for Woman’s Engineering and Computer Studies and the LevTech Entrepreneurial Center at Jerusalem College of Technology (JCT) enabling donors to pay tribute to the women in their lives and for blessings in their merit. Throughout the fall of 2019, the Eshet Chayil/ Woman of Valour Fund will advance funding in two tracks. Track One, a range of scholarships and living stipends for female engineering and computer science students based on academic excellence and need. Track Two, an opportunity to advance the LevTech Entrepreneurial Center at the Tal Campus, including expansion of programs, staffing, operational space, and equipment.



“Recent awards and accomplishments across multiple disciplines attest to the college’s continuing success," said Simmy Zieleniec, CEO, Canadian Friends of Jerusalem College of Technology. “The impact of JCT’s programs for women is transformational: for the individual students, for their families and communities, and Israel’s society and economy.”

Engineering and Computer Science at the Campus Tal: Today there are over 550 Women engaged in Engineering and Computer Science studies. Graduates of JCT’s women’s programs are working in companies such as Cisco, Amdocs, Israel Aerospace Industries, Elta, Bank Mizrachi, KPMG, Intel and others.

LevTech at the Tal Campus: LevTech has the power to impact a far-reaching paradigm shift in the Orthodox and Haredi communities by altering the way participants’ value their capabilities and perceive their role in the workplace. The goal is to teach them to think innovatively; an investment that will impact Israel’s socio-economic future and the economic future of their communities. Graduates of LevTech programs will see themselves as leaders and innovators capable of creating products, establishing start-ups, or working as entrepreneurial leaders in industry and their communities.

Click here for donation opportunities and more information. Additionally, for interested parties, a Canadian LevTech Committee is being struck to support the growth of LevTech.

About Us

The Jerusalem College of Technology: The Jerusalem College of Technology provides higher education to advance Jewish values and technology for Israel’s future. The educational advancement of female students, in particular, features in the mission of the Jerusalem College of Technology. https://www.jct.ac.il/en

The Canadian Friends of Jerusalem College of Technology: The Canadian Friends of Jerusalem College of Technology (CFJCT) supports Jerusalem College of Technology’s mandate for advancing Jewish values and technology for Israel’s future with fundraising, awareness, and engagement. www.cfjct.org

Organization Contact: Simmy Zieleniec, CEO, Canadian Friends of Jerusalem College of Technology, 4600 Bathurst Street, Suite 464, Toronto, On M2R 3V2, Tel: (416) 787-7565, Email: info@cfjct.org

Media Contact: Howard Oliver, What If What Next-PR, Tel: 416-568-5254, Email: holiver@whatifwhatnext.com



