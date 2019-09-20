Global Real-Time Bidding Market Analysis, 2014-2024 with Profiles on Leading Players Google, WPP, Adobe, Facebook, Criteo, Yandex, Rubicon Project, Smaato, Salesforce, and PubMatic

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Real-Time Bidding Market By Auction (Open Auction & Invitation-only Auction), By AD Format (RTB Image AD & RTB Video AD), By Application, By Device, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global real-time bidding market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 31.67% during the forecast period, growing from $ 5.79 billion in 2018 to $ 28.69 billion by 2024, on account of an increasing proliferation of smartphones and high return on investments.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global real-time bidding market size.

To classify and forecast the global real-time bidding market based on auction type, AD format, application, device and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global real-time bidding market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global real-time bidding market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global real-time bidding market.

More and more media, retail and e-commerce companies are investing in marketing solutions, thereby aiding the market. Companies are opting for digital marketing campaigns, as these companies can reach the targeted audience in short time. Moreover, marketing strategies such as real-time bidding allows monitoring of the effectiveness of the campaign without additional investment. However, the issue of data leakage can inhibit market growth.



The real-time bidding market, globally, can be segmented based on auction type, AD format, application, device and region. On the basis of auction type, the market can be bifurcated into open auction and invitation-only auction. Open auctions allow buyers to access the available inventories and bid accordingly. As more and more companies are opting for the digital segment, publishers can get the best price for their inventory through open auction, contributing to the dominant share of the open auction type.

Image AD and Video AD Are the two AD formats being used in the market. Consumers are spending more time on watching online videos, which is aiding the video AD segment. Real-time bidding finds application in media & entertainment, E-commerce, games, travel & luxury, mobile application, and others. media & entertainment and E-commerce companies are using real-time bidding in order to display personalized ads to individual users based on their activity, thereby further fueling the market.



The global real-time bidding market is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America and the Middle East & Africa. Owing to a huge smartphone user base, North America is expected to dominate the global real-time bidding market during the forecast period.



Major players operating in the global real-time bidding market include Google LLC, WPP PLC, Adobe Inc., Facebook, Inc., Criteo, Yandex N.V., Rubicon Project, Smaato Inc., Salesforce, PubMatic, Inc, etc.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. Adobe has introduced new updates to its Marketing Cloud solution, which allows the integration of adobe dynamic creative optimization feature into the cloud market solution.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Influencing Vendor Selection Decision (N=125)

4.2. Which Real time bidding software would you like to choose?

4.3. Micro factors driving the adoption of Real time Bidding solution

4.4. Challenges face while using RTB solution

5. Global Real-Time Bidding Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Auction Type (Open Auction and Invitation-only Auction)

5.2.2. By AD Format (RTB Image AD and RTB Video AD)

5.2.3. By Application (Media & Entertainment, Games, E-commerce, Travel & Luxury, Mobile Applications and Others)

5.2.4. By Device (Mobile, Desktop and Others)

5.2.5. By Region (North America; Asia Pacific; Europe; South America and Middle East & Africa)

5.2.6. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6. North America Real-Time Bidding Market Outlook



7. Asia-Pacific Real-Time Bidding Market Outlook



8. Europe Real-Time Bidding Market Outlook



9. South America Real-Time Bidding Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Real-time Bidding Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Google LLC

13.2.2. WPP PLC

13.2.3. Adobe Inc.

13.2.4. Facebook Inc.

13.2.5. Criteo Advertising

13.2.6. Yandex N.V.

13.2.7. Rubicon Project

13.2.8. Smaato Inc.

13.2.9. Salesforce

13.2.10. PubMatic Inc.

14. Strategic Recommendations

