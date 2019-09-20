Global C4ISR Market Analysis 2017-2025 - Expansion & Modernization of Armed Forces Creates Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "C4ISR Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global C4ISR market to grow with a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global C4ISR market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on C4ISR market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on C4ISR market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global C4ISR market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global C4ISR market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Global terrorism

Growing the incident of security attacks

2) Restraints

High cost involved in the maintenance and development of the C4ISR

3) Opportunities

Expansion and modernization of armed forces

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the C4ISR market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the C4ISR market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global C4ISR market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. C4ISR Market Highlights

2.2. C4ISR Market Projection

2.3. C4ISR Market Regional Highlights



3. Global C4ISR Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Platform

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Solution

3.4.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of C4ISR Market



4. C4ISR Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global C4ISR Market by Application

5.1. Surveillance & Reconnaissance

5.2. Communication and Command

5.3. Control

5.4. Intelligence

5.5. Computers



6. Global C4ISR Market by Platform

6.1. Airborne

6.2. Land

6.3. Naval

6.4. Space



7. Global C4ISR Market by End-user

7.1. Commercial

7.2. Defense



8. Global C4ISR Market by Solution

8.1. Services

8.2. Products



9. Global C4ISR Market by Region

9.1. North America

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.4. RoW



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global C4ISR Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. L-3 Communications Holdings

10.2.2. BAE Systems

10.2.3. Harris Corporation

10.2.4. Thales Group

10.2.5. Northrop Grumman Corporation

10.2.6. Boeing

10.2.7. DRS Technologies

10.2.8. Raytheon

10.2.9. SAIC

10.2.10. Others



