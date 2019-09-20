Micro Electric Vehicle Report 2019: Global Market to Register a CAGR of 16.94% During 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro Electric Vehicle Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global micro electric vehicle market to grow with a CAGR of 16.94% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global micro electric vehicle market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on micro electric vehicle market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on micro electric vehicle market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global micro electric vehicle market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global micro electric vehicle market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Technological advancements in li-ion batteries

Reduced maintenance costs

2) Restraints

Longer time for charging the batteries

3) Opportunities

Increase in R&D investments to develop li-ion batteries

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the micro electric vehicle market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the micro electric vehicle market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global micro electric vehicle market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Micro Electric Vehicle Market Highlights

2.2. Micro Electric Vehicle Market Projection

2.3. Micro Electric Vehicle Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Micro Electric Vehicle Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Micro Electric Vehicle Market



4. Micro Electric Vehicle Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Micro Electric Vehicle Market by Type

5.1. Golf Carts and Micro Cars

5.2. Quadricycles



6. Global Micro Electric Vehicle Market by Application

6.1. Commercial

6.2. Residential

6.3. Other Applications



7. Global Micro Electric Vehicle Market by Region

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Micro Electric Vehicle Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Italcar Industrial S.r.l.

8.2.2. Ingersoll-Rand Inc.

8.2.3. Yogomo Vehicle Co. Ltd.

8.2.4. Textron Inc.

8.2.5. Polaris Industries

8.2.6. Smart Automobile Company

8.2.7. Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

8.2.8. Rhoades Car

8.2.9. Baoya New Energy Vehicle Company Ltd.

8.2.10. Parcar Limited

8.2.11. Other Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/isxsvj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.