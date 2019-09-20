Synthetic Paper Market Report 2019: Global Industry to Exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% Over 2018-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Synthetic Paper Market By Type (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene & High-Density Polyethylene), By Application, By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America & MEA), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global synthetic paper market was valued at around $1.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 2.6 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7%.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global synthetic paper market size.

To forecast the global synthetic paper market based on type, application and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global synthetic paper market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global synthetic paper market.

To conduct pricing analysis for synthetic paper market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of synthetic paper.

The growing demand for synthetic paper in both packaging and label industry on account of its properties such as exceptional printability, predictable convertibility, and a smooth surface for improved production is anticipated to propel growth in the market. Synthetic paper is basically an appropriate printing medium for indoor advertisements, posters, banners as well as other kinds of photo printing. The special layer of coating on the paper makes the image more colorful and attractive and exhibits resistance against chemicals, grease, folding and heat. This, in turn, increases its application in the development of toxic-free thermoforming products for food packaging.



The market for synthetic paper has been segmented into type, application and region. Among types, Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) segment is anticipated to lead the global market and account for a major share in the global market. Based on application, the market is categorized into label and non-label. Synthetic paper is extensively used in non-label applications as it meets all the environmental requirements and does not cause pollution as it does not produce any toxic gases during the incineration process. Thus, non-label application segment led the global market in 2018 and accounted for a market share of around 77%. While, the label application segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6% during forecast period.



Packaging & labeling and printing industries are the two major end-user industries of synthetic paper. Their growth is driven by the rising affluence of the middle class in the developing countries, coupled with a rapid rate of urbanization which has led to a rise in the consumerism opportunities, such as a high demand for consumer goods and lifestyle services.



Regionally, the market has been segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share for synthetic paper as it is one of the major consumers of synthetic paper and is expected to register fastest growth during forecast period as well. This is due to increase in the usage of synthetic paper in the food & beverages industries in the region. The demand for synthetic paper is increasing in the developed as well as developing countries, such as Japan, China, Taiwan, India, Australia, and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region.



Some of the key players operating in the market include, Yupo Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, PPG Industries, Seiko Epson Corporation, AGFA-Gevaert N.V., Arjobex SAS, American Profol Inc., HOP industries Corporation, Reylco Sales, Transilwrap, Company, Inc., MDV Papier- und Kunststoffveredelung GmbH, among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors to be Considered for Product Selection

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase

4.4. Unmet Needs



5. Global Synthetic Paper Industry Overview



6. Global Synthetic Paper Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share and Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE))

6.2.2. By Application (Label, Non-Label)

6.2.3. By Company

6.2.4. By Region

6.3. Market Attractive Index



7. Asia-Pacific Synthetic Paper Market Outlook



8. North America Synthetic Paper Market Outlook



9. Europe Synthetic Paper Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Synthetic Paper Market Outlook



11. South America Synthetic Paper Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Pricing Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Benchmarking

15.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)

15.2.1. Yupo Corporation

15.2.2. Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

15.2.3. PPG Industries

15.2.4. Seiko Epson Corporation

15.2.5. AGFA-Gevaert N.V.

15.2.6. Arjobex SAS

15.2.7. American Profol Inc.

15.2.8. HOP industries Corporation

15.2.9. Reylco Sales

15.2.10. Transilwrap Company, Inc.

15.2.11. MDV Papier- und Kunststoffveredelung GmbH

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)



16. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/84imxf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.