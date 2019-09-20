CHILDWISE Trends & Predictions Report, 2018: Computers, Gaming, Mobile Phones, Television, Reading, Money & Spending

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CHILDWISE Trends and Predictions 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This new report details trends in media use and purchasing behaviour amongst 5 to 16-year-olds over the last ten years, using data drawn from the annual Monitor Report, and uses this wealth of data to make predictions about future measurements.



The report covers:

Child demographics

Computer ownership

Internet access

Websites/Apps

Console ownership and time

Mobile ownership and usage

Mobile phone payment

Selected television channels

Children's television channels

Reading time and frequency

Magazines and comics

Money and self purchase

Key Topics Covered



1. Child demographics



2. Computers

2.1 Ownership

2.2 Internet access

2.3 Favourite websites/apps



3. Gaming

3.1 Console Ownership

3.2 Console Brands

3.3 Time spent playing



4. Mobile Phones

4.1 Ownership

4.2 Usage

4.3 Payment



5. Television

5.1 Selected Channels

5.2 Children's Channels



6. Reading

6.1 Time and Frequency

6.2 Magazines and Comics



7. Money and Spending

7.1 Income

7.2 Self-Purchase



8. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f22lso

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.