CHILDWISE Trends & Predictions Report, 2018: Computers, Gaming, Mobile Phones, Television, Reading, Money & Spending

This new report details trends in media use and purchasing behaviour amongst 5 to 16-year-olds over the last ten years, using data drawn from the annual Monitor Report, and uses this wealth of data to make predictions about future measurements.

The report covers:

  • Child demographics
  • Computer ownership
  • Internet access
  • Websites/Apps
  • Console ownership and time
  • Mobile ownership and usage
  • Mobile phone payment
  • Selected television channels
  • Children's television channels
  • Reading time and frequency
  • Magazines and comics
  • Money and self purchase

Key Topics Covered

1. Child demographics

2. Computers
2.1 Ownership
2.2 Internet access
2.3 Favourite websites/apps

3. Gaming
3.1 Console Ownership
3.2 Console Brands
3.3 Time spent playing

4. Mobile Phones
4.1 Ownership
4.2 Usage
4.3 Payment

5. Television
5.1 Selected Channels
5.2 Children's Channels

6. Reading
6.1 Time and Frequency
6.2 Magazines and Comics

7. Money and Spending
7.1 Income
7.2 Self-Purchase

8. Appendix

