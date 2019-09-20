Zephyr Real Estate Agents Organize Picnic in the Park for Greenbrae

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zephyr Real Estate’s civic-minded agents once again step up to give back to their community. Last Saturday. Andrew Roth, Greg Ulin and Holly Welch helped organize the annual Greenbrae Picnic in the Park. The lead sponsors of the event were the Greenbrae Property Owners Association and Zephyr Real Estate. Open to all Greenbrae locals, the event is held to encourage community pride and for neighbors to become better acquainted.



The festivities took place at the Greenbrae School Park, and included live music from the Michael LaMacchia band, kid’s games, a jumpy house and other entertainment. Coach Shafer, from Bacich Elementary School, was on hand again with 3-on-3 basketball and other activities for which he is well known.

El Huarache was on hand with food for sale, Redwood High School Cheer Squad offered delectable desserts, and Kentfield Invests in Kids sold soft drinks as fund-raisers for their activities. NRG Energy provided residents with emergency preparedness tips and information.

The GPOA represents 1,250 property owners and their interests in the community. The Association coordinates with local agencies to improve the quality of life, and this neighborhood-building annual event is one of the primary means of staying connected.

The GPOA extends gratitude to Holly, Greg and Andrew for their continued diligence in organizing this worthwhile annual event. All three agents work from Zephyr’s Marin County office in Greenbrae and may be reached at that office, 415.496.2600 or their respective emails: hollywelch@zephyrmarin.com , greg@sfnorth.com and andrew@rothrealestate.com .

Additional sponsors included Jamba Juice, Revente Curated Contemporary Fashion, Sternberg Benjamin Architects and Avid Green Fine Landscaping & Vineyards.

