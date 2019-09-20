September 20, 2019 Federal Reserve Board approves action by the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia For release at 10:00 a.m. EDT The Federal Reserve Board has approved an action by the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia decreasing the discount rate (the primary credit rate) at the Bank from 2â€‘3/4 percent to 2-1/2 percent, effective immediately. For media inquiries, call (202) 452-2955



