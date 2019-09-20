Nanocellulose Market, Production and Pricing Report 2019 - Profiles on Asahi Kasei, Borregaard, CelluComp, Celluforce, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co, Daicel, Daio Paper Corp, SAPPI, DKS, and Imerys Minerals

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanocellulose Market, Production and Pricing Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report includes:

Pricing landscape for nanocellulose (Cellulose nanofibers, cellulose nanocrystals and bacterial cellulose), by types and producers.

Production volumes by nanocellulose producer (current and planned).

Over 90 company profiles including production processes, products and pricing, target markets and collaborations.

Profiles of all the major players in nanocellulose production. Companies profiled include Asahi Kasei, Borregaard, CelluComp Ltd., Celluforce, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd., Daicel, Daio Paper Corporation, SAPPI, DKS Co. Ltd. and Imerys Minerals Ltd.

Profiles of all the major application developers including current and intended products.

Nanocellulose (NC) is a novel biomaterial with multiple industrial uses for replacing fossil derived raw materials. It is renewable, eco-friendly, has excellent mechanical properties, good biocompatibility, and tailorable surface chemistry. The addition of NC into polymers can enhance mechanical strength and reduce weight compared to fiber-reinforced plastics (FRP).

The market mainly consists of cellulose nanofibrils (CNFs) production at present as alternatives to resins, synthetic thickeners, strengtheners, and plastics. Cellulose nanofiber products have already hit the market, mainly in Japan, and are viewed as important advanced biomaterials solutions in the packaging and composites markets.

Cellulose nanocrystals (CNCs) possess many desirable properties such as high surface area, hydroxyl groups for functionalization, colloidal stability, low toxicity, chirality and mechanical strength. Recent increases in production capacities are bringing CNCs to market in oil and gas fluids, adhesives, paper products, textiles, cement, plastics and composites, paints and coatings, personal care, healthcare, food and beverages and electronics.

Current production capacity for nanocellulose exceeds the market demand at present, but this is likely to change as prices drop in the next few years, and there is less distance to fall than with other nanomaterials as cellulose nanofibers are broadly cost competitive. Producers have already begun to produce additives that are competitive with conventional polymer composites (e.g. carbon fibers).

Key Topics Covered



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market snapshot

1.2 Markets and applications

1.3 Nanocellulose production capacities, in tons

1.3.1 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) production capacities 2019

1.3.2 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) production capacities 2019

1.3.3 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC) production capacities 2019

1.4 Global nanocellulose market size

1.4.1 Current nanocellulose commercial products

1.4.2 Global demand for nanocellulose by market, tons

1.4.3 Global nanocellulose market, 2018-2030, tons

2 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

2.1 Report scope

2.2 Research methodology

3 INTRODUCTION

3.1 Cellulose

3.2 Nanocellulose

3.3 Properties of nanocellulose

3.4 Advantages of nanocellulose

3.5 Manufacture of nanocellulose

3.6 Production methods

3.7 Types of nanocellulose

3.7.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

3.7.2 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF)

3.7.2.1 Applications

3.7.2.2 Production methods of CNF producers

3.7.3 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC)

3.7.3.1 Properties.

3.7.3.2 Applications

3.7.4 Bacterial Cellulose (BC)

3.7.4.1 Applications

4 MARKET STRUCTURE FOR NANOCELLULOSE

4.1 Volume of industry demand for nanocellulose

4.2 Current end users for nanocellulose, by market and company

5 NANOCELLULOSE PRICING

6 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR NANOCELLULOSE

6.1 NANOCELLULOSE IN COMPOSITES

6.1.1 Applications

6.1.2 Global market for nanocellulose in composites

6.2 NANOCELLULOSE IN AIRCRAFT AND AEROSPACE

6.2.1 Applications

6.2.1.1 Composites

6.2.2 Global market for nanocellulose in the aircraft and aerospace market

6.3 NANOCELLULOSE IN AUTOMOTIVE

6.3.1 Applications

6.3.1.1 Composites

6.3.2 Global market for nanocellulose in the automotive industry

6.4 NANOCELLULOSE IN CONSTRUCTION AND BUILDINGS

6.4.1 Applications

6.4.2 Global market for nanocellulose in construction

6.5 NANOCELLULOSE IN PAPER AND BOARD/PACKAGING

6.5.1 Applications

6.5.1.1 Reinforcing agents

6.5.1.2 Transparency and flexibility

6.5.1.3 Paper packaging

6.5.1.4 Paper coatings

6.5.1.4.1 Improved surface properties and print quality

6.5.1.5 Anti-microbials

6.5.1.6 Packaging

6.5.1.7 Anti-bacterial

6.5.1.8 Gas barrier

6.5.2 Global market for nanocellulose in paper & board/packaging

6.6 NANOCELLULOSE IN TEXTILES AND APPAREL

6.6.1 Applications

6.6.1.1 Sanitary products

6.6.1.2 Hygiene and absorbent products

6.6.2 Global market for nanocellulose in textiles

6.7 NANOCELLULOSE IN BIOMEDICINE AND HEALTHCARE

6.7.1 Applications

6.7.1.1 Drug delivery

6.7.1.2 Medical implants

6.7.1.3 Tissue engineering

6.7.1.4 Wound dressings

6.7.1.5 Lateral flow immunoassay labels

6.7.2 Global market for nanocellulose in medical & healthcare

6.8 NANOCELLULOSE IN PAINTS AND COATINGS

6.8.1 Applications

6.8.1.1 Abrasion and scratch resistance

6.8.1.2 Wood coatings

6.8.1.3 Anti-counterfeiting films

6.8.1.4 Gas barriers

6.8.2 Global market for nanocellulose in paints and coatings

6.9 NANOCELLULOSE IN AEROGELS

6.9.1 Applications

6.9.1.1 Thermal insulation

6.9.1.2 Shape memory

6.9.2 Global market for nanocellulose in aerogels

6.10 NANOCELLULOSE IN OIL AND GAS

6.10.1 Applications

6.10.1.1 Oil and fracking drilling fluids

6.10.1.2 Water-based drilling fluids

6.10.1.3 Extraction

6.10.2 Global nanocellulose market in oil and gas

6.11 NANOCELLULOSE IN FILTRATION

6.11.1 Applications

6.11.1.1 CNF membranes and filters

6.11.1.2 Water filtration

6.11.1.3 Air filtration

6.11.1.4 Virus filtration

6.11.2 Global market for nanocellulose in filtration and separation

6.12 NANOCELLULOSE IN RHEOLOGY MODIFIERS

6.12.1 Applications

6.12.1.1 Food

6.12.1.2 Pharmaceuticals

6.12.1.3 Cosmetics

6.12.2 Global market for nanocellulose in rheology modifiers

6.13 NANOCELLULOSE IN PRINTED, STRETCHABLE AND FLEXIBLE ELECTRONICS

6.13.1 Applications

6.13.1.1 Wearable electronics

6.13.1.2 Nanopaper

6.13.1.3 Paper memory

6.13.1.4 Conductive inks

6.14 NANOCELLULOSE IN 3D PRINTING

6.14.1 Applications

6.14.2 Global market size and opportunity

7 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER COMPANY PROFILES

8 CELLULOSE NANOCRYSTAL (CNC) PRODUCERS

9 BACTERIAL CELLULOSE (BC) PRODUCERS

