Unity Bank Selected for the Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2019

Unity One of Only 30 Banks Nationally To Be Recognized

/EIN News/ -- CLINTON, N.J., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), the parent company of Unity Bank , has been named to the Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2019. Unity was one of only 30 publicly traded banks and thrifts – and one of only five banks headquartered in New Jersey – to be recognized.



“The objective of the Sm-All Stars remains the same: to identify the top performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the country,” Sandler O’Neill announced. “In doing this, we hope to uncover the next crop of stellar mid-cap banks before they are discovered by the rest of the world.”

To earn Sm-All Star status, companies needed to have a market capitalization below $2.5 billion, a category that includes 394 depository institutions nationally. Companies were selected based on various financial screening criteria, including growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength.

“Unity Bank is honored to be selected for the Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars for the second year in a row,” said Unity Bank President & CEO James A. Hughes. “The prestigious recognition is important because it illustrates the continued financial strength and performance of the bank. We truly believe that the bank and community grow stronger together because our fiscal health means the bank is better positioned to invest in the community.”

The recognition places Unity in the top 7% of banks nationwide in terms of performance. The performance metrics of the 30 recognized institutions “are outstanding, with the Class of 2019 delivering bottom line results that are markedly better than the industry as a whole,” Sandler O’Neill added in a proprietary report.

Sandler O’Neill is a full-service investment banking firm and broker-dealer focused on the financial services sector. For more information, please visit www.sandleroneill.com .

About Unity Bancorp, Inc.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), the parent company of Unity Bank, its primary and wholly owned subsidiary, is a financial services organization headquartered in Clinton, N.J. Unity Bank provides financial services to businesses and consumers at 19 branches throughout New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. Unity Bank provides community-oriented commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, online and mobile services. For more information, please visit www.unitybank.com or call 800-618-BANK (800-618-2265).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Anita Callari

Yankee Public Relations

(908) 425-4878

anita@yankeepr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.