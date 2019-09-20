Non-Partisan Peace March Marks Dominica’s Support for International Peace Law

Hundreds to students march throughout the streets of Dominica for peace. Student's poster that cries out for peace and unity.

Hundreds of Children Cry out for Peace

WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, September 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two years after the devastation of Hurricane Maria, more than 1500 young people braved the Dominican heat to demonstrate their hearts for peace.

The event began at the Bay Front and ended at the National stadium. Passersby witnessed the vibrant energy of the crowd and the joyful hand-made peace-themed posters and tshirts; balloons, and Dominica flags. In solidarity with the youth, Minister of Youth Justina Riviere, Minister of Education Mr. Petter Saint Jean and President of the National Youth Council Paul Baron all gave impassioned speeches about how youth can be catalysts for positive social change.

President of the National Youth Council, Paul Baron stated "As young persons, you are a very important part of the peace process in any country!” He continued to say, “It is important to understand that even though you are relatively young, that you too have and can play a major role in ensuring peace primarily in your communities."

To commemorate the event, the Minister of Education Hon. Petter Saint Jean signed a Memorandum of Agreement to support international peace law, the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW). Once ratified this law will spread a culture of peace throughout all of Dominica.

"True peace can be achieved only if you start that initiative in your own environment, within your own space, at home and within your community,” said Mr. Saint Jean.

The DPCW is a legal framework for spreading a culture of peace on a local, national, and international level. The goal is to eventually get this law passed Nationally, then at CARICOM and eventually the United Nations. The DPCW, which serves as the solution for worldwide peace and conflict resolution, has already been enacted as a National Declaration in several countries around the world; including Antigua and Barbuda, Seychelles and eSwatini, and international organizations such as the Central American Parliament.

The event was hosted by the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG). IPYG’s vision is to unite youth from around the world in one purpose. That purpose is to teach youth how to protect themselves from societal threats and to cultivate a culture of peace within their communities. The youth of IPYG accomplish this purpose through youth advocacy, youth empowerment and peaceful campaigns like Peace Walks.

“Today, we celebrate Dominica as a peaceful zone. The walk was a powerful and inspiring opportunity to engage children and youth in this initiative. Their efforts cannot go in vain," exclaimed an IYPG Volunteer. “Ultimately, the DPCW is the answer to sustainable peace.”

Belize will host a similar peace walk on Saturday, September 21st.





