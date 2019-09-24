Real Estate Web Creation’s Hyperlocal SEO Approach Is Paying Off For Industry's Top Agents & Brokers

Chicago-based Real Estate Web Creation is using a hyperlocal strategy to build stronger real estate brands for its clients as recession chatter gets louder.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago-based Real Estate Web Creation has a unique approach when it comes to generating more business for some of the real estate industry’s top agents and brokers, and putting an equal emphasis on both user experience and SEO is paying off in a big way as chatter about an upcoming recession gets louder, and as the real estate industry itself continues to change and evolve.Search engine optimization is hardly a new marketing idea and finding new ways to make it work in such a competitive space isn’t always easy or immediate.The National Association of Realtors estimates that nearly half of all home buyers first begin their search online, which has contributed to real estate SEO becoming a widely-used strategy by most of today’s agents and brokers. Advertising analytics firm Borrell Associates also recently predicted that all businesses in the United States will spend an estimated $80 billion in search engine optimization by the year 2020, proving just how serious business owners and real estate agents alike are about attracting new clients online.“Every city or town is unique and part of the challenge in today’s real estate SEO landscape is identifying areas in each market that have the potential to drive relevant traffic but also lack strong search competition among other agents and brokerages,” says Joe Heath, a seasoned SEO specialist and founder of Real Estate Web Creation.Just about every real estate agent or broker in every market is investing in their website and digital presence in one way or another now so finding new opportunities to rank well and be found in search results continues to become more difficult.“It’s for this reason that we as digital marketers have to get creative in finding relevant opportunities to boost traffic and organic lead generation, and how the best in our business truly get the strongest results for their clients,” continues Heath. "On a Chicago website we’re currently developing, we just recently started rolling out a new way for users to search available condos and apartments near some of the city’s most well-known commercial strips, but in a way that focuses on providing the end-user with an amazing presentation, effectively creating more of a visual search experience while also elevating the client’s brand at the same time.”Competing against many of the national search portals like Redfin, Zillow, and Trulia also tends to be one of the biggest obstacles individual agents and smaller brokerages have to overcome in real estate SEO, says Heath, and that’s something that won’t change anytime soon.“Real estate agents need to start doing a better job at exploiting what Zillow and Redfin don’t offer rather than worry about how to compete with them directly, which is why our ultra-hyperlocal approach to real estate SEO makes sense. While some of those national websites may have the household brand name, I’ve also never searched for a home or condo using Zillow and truly gotten a great sense for what a specific location has to offer from a lifestyle or livability standpoint.”According to most SEO experts, the execution of every optimization strategy will always vary based on industry, location, and competition. But for Real Estate Web Creation, the goal remains constant: to make sure home buyers and sellers know our clients are the true local experts through targeted content development and on-going website optimization.Real Estate Web Creation is a boutique digital marketing agency that has helped real estate agents and brokerages all over North America drive millions of dollars in sales using search engine optimization, content marketing, and website development strategies and techniques.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.