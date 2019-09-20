Stealth Technologies Inc. is Pleased to Announce the Appointment of Alexander J. Clair as its New Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- LARGO, Fla., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stealth Technologies Inc, (OTC PINK: STTH), a company engaged in the business of identifying and capitalizing on emerging technology in the DRTV space, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Alexander J. Clair to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Clair most recently served as the Company’s Senior Product Development and Customer Service Engineer.

“I’m excited to take on the role and challenge of Chief Executive Officer of Stealth Technologies Inc,” said new CEO Alexander Clair. “I look forward to leveraging my depth of experience on the operations and business side of the Company.”

“We are pleased that Mr. McFadden has elected to remain as a director and continue to lead the Company’s DRTV operations,” stated Mr. Clair. “Over the past 9 months, Mr. McFadden has been instrumental in expanding the Company’s product base and shifting our revenue model so that we can achieve profitability on the near horizon.”

The Company’s current Board of Directors consist of Alexander J. Clair, Brian McFadden and Timothy Cabrera. The Company will look to add two independent directors prior to years-end.

About Mr. Clair

Prior to accepting the position of Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Clair served as the Company’s Senior Product Development and Customer Service Engineer since joining the Company in February 2018. Mr. Clair’s previous experience includes serving as the North American Operations Manager for RSM Maintenance. Mr. Clair played a key role in the development and launching of a custom-built work order management system utilized by many Fortune 500 retail companies. Before joining the RSM team, Mr. Clair worked with Rogers Associates Machine Tool Corporation as a Senior project manager and oversaw the design, buildout and delivery of numerous multimillion-dollar projects for the DOJ, DOD, and NASA. Mr. Clair holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Hamilton College in Clinton, NY.

About Stealth Technologies, Inc.

Stealth Technologies, Inc., incorporated in 2010 and based in Largo, FL, is a publicly traded company that represents and distributes a variety of products solving critical issues in the safety, health, and personal protection industries. Stealth’s represented products solve problems such as emergency response time, electronic pickpockets and hackers, home intrusions and robberies, and more. With such a diverse product offering, Stealth has prepared for long-term growth for our shareholders.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements included in this update that are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipate," "believe," "intends," "estimates," "expect," and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements including, without limitation, those relating to the Company's future business prospects are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, due to factors such as those relating to economic, governmental, technological, and other risks and factors identified from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

Contact: Alexander Clair investors@stealthtechinc.com 1-800-579-0528



