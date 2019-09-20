Stealth’s Revolutionary Quantum Proof-of-Stake (qPoS) Released to Public Testnet

Stealth XST

The Stealth qPoS Internal Testnet ends, making way for Public Testnet

Stealth will soon be the fastest cryptographically private digital currency possible” — Dr. James Stroud

DOVER, DE, USA, September 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- September 20, 2019 - Dover, DE (Press Release): Stealth ’s next-generation consensus protocol, Quantum Proof-of-Stake, takes blockchain consensus to an unparalleled technological level, surpassing both other blockchain technologies in its combination of efficiency, economic foundations, and robustness.Quantum Proof-of-Stake ( qPoS ) is the new groundbreaking technology behind the Stealth cryptocurrency. QPoS is an economic driven, stake-weighted consensus algorithm with scheduled validation, and represents a key breakthrough to achieve the holy grail of crypto: fast, feeless and private transactions on a platform scalable to thousands of transactions per second.“Stealth will soon be the fastest cryptographically private digital currency possible.” Lead developer Dr. James Stroud announced. “With blazing fast 5 second blocks, qPoS is a game-changer and offers what state-of-the-art payment systems of the future require.”QPoS has a unique approach to transaction validation, the core functionality of any blockchain system. Using XST (Stealth’s native currency), transaction validators purchase their rights from the blockchain. As a result, the purchasing price is removed from the money supply. These rights allow validators to process transactions and collect rewards for doing so. Validation rights are tokenized as non-fungible assets called StealthNodes, each of which is given specific slots in a schedule of block validation. This scheduling makes Stealth highly efficient.Stealth qPoS also has a novel reputation system for StealthNodes. As StealthNodes sign blocks according to the schedule, they accrue a reputation score called “weight”. StealthNode weight increases with the square root of the net number of blocks a StealthNode has validated, where “net blocks" means the number of blocks validated minus the number of blocks missed in the schedule. StealthNodes earn increased rewards proportional to weight. Typically, the more blocks a StealthNode signs, the more it will earn for each block. Additionally, StealthNodes with more weight are considered more authoritative, and they influence chain trust proportional to their weight.Stealth is the first blockchain system to have scheduled validators that are purchased. Unlike other scheduled block validation systems like BitShares, Lisk, and Eos, Stealth’s reputation system means that chain trust and block rewards are truly meritorious and based purely on objective performance, uninfluenced by the whims of founders, insiders, and the politically connected.Stealth’s unique, public blockchain was launched in 2014, and their lead developer, Dr. James Stroud, recently presented at both Consensus New York and Elev8 Los Angeles, discussing their latest development milestones, including their new proof-of-stake consensus protocols.Stealth is currently trading on multiple exchanges including Bittrex, Vinex, Bitinka, and SouthXchange. Additional market integrations are in process in anticipation of the full release of the new Quantum Proof-of-Stake development in several months.### ENDS ###About Stealth R&DStealth provides the fastest cryptographically private digital currency possible. The Stealth blockchain provides almost instant transactions with absolute privacy protection using state of the art cryptography combined with streamlined blockchain execution. This new technology is called Quantum Proof-of-Stake (qPoS).QPoS represents a key breakthrough to achieve the so-called holy grail of crypto: a fast, feeless, private, and scalable blockchain.Stealth R&D LLC is a registered Delaware (USA) limited liability corporation. For more information visit https://stealth.org/ Media Contact:For media inquiries please contact Stealth by email to contact@stealth.org



