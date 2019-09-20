Head of State demands determination from new military attorney general

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 20 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, demanded on Friday from the new Deputy Attorney General of the Republic for Military Issues, General Filomeno Octavio da Conceição Benedito, firmness, courage and loyalty to justice in the fight against corruption and other ills harmful to society.,

The Commander-in-Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) was speaking in the ceremony of rank upgrade conferment on General Filomeno Octávio Benedito and his swearing-in as Deputy Attorney General of the Republic for the FAA and Military Prosecutor.

The Head of State declared that the office is for brave men, capable of “resisting all kinds of pressures and blackmails”.

The new Deputy Attorney General of the Republic for the Military expressed full availability for the mission, considering it a priority to eliminate corruption and correct the malfunctions in the Armed Forces.

He underlined that the military sector, as part of society, also has cases of corruption to tackle and put an end to the idea of impunity.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, ministers of state, ministers and high ranking military personnel.

