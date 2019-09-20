Lans Holdings Plans to File Form 10 with the SEC and Target Reinstatement of its Symbol on OTC Pinks

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, FL, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Lans Holdings Inc. is pleased to announce the completion of its temporary 10-day trading suspension. The Company now aims for the OTC Pinks as it continues to work on the acquisition of Global Stem Cells Group.



The Company continues to work with its auditors, accounting staff and outside consultants to bring the company’s filings current as soon as possible. Having lost its trading symbol, the Company intends to proceed directly to a relisting on the OTC Pink sheets. To that end, the company intends to complete its filings in conjunction with a Form 10 to re-register its common shares and is in discussions with a market maker who has expressed preliminary interest to work with the Company on its Form 211 filing to reinstate trading of the Company’s shares on the OTC Pinks.

This press release should be read in conjunction with all other filings on www.sec.gov

For more information on Global Stem Cells Group please visit: www.stemcellsgroup.com

About Lans Holdings Inc.

Lans Holdings offers payment solutions. The Company makes it easy for sellers to start selling, and buyers to buy with confidence. The Company plans to process credit card payments online. In time, the Company hopes to be known in the industry as a secure and reliable source of payment processing. With the Company's breadth of business structure experience and technology consultants, the Company aims to help projects and companies grow.

Further information on the Company can be found at www.sec.gov and the company's website at www.lans.holdings

Forward Looking Statements

Some information in this document constitutes forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements, such as the closing of the share exchange agreement. The words “plan”, "forecast", "anticipates", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Lans Holdings Inc., herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. Lans Holdings Inc. disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this estimate, except as may be required by law.

For further information, please contact: investors@lans.holdings Telephone: +1.786.789.5758



