Texas Oil & Minerals, Inc. Announces an Update on Its Previously Completed Merger With Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, TX, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Texas Oil and Minerals Inc. (OTC Pink: TOMI) announced an update on its previously completed merger with Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.



Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc., which recently merged with Texas Oil & Minerals, Inc., has received a new CUSIP and name change from the State of Texas. The Company is currently waiting for the assignment of a new trading symbol from FINRA which it expects to receive at any time. All corporate documents have been submitted and all fees have been paid. As part of this control change currently taking place, the Company is unable to establish a new account with OTCIQ until the new symbol has been issued. OTCIQ is the platform used to update its financials to OTC Markets and the Company is very eager to file its financials with OTC Markets again, after this is completed.

The Company has been working around the clock to achieve many positive business developments for its shareholders. Since the last public disclosure, the Company has successfully completed 2 formal acquisitions and 1 Joint Venture which is already generating revenues for the Company.

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc., states, “We want to thank everyone for their continued patience in us. Our core team under each division has truly worked so hard to get to where we are today. We can’t express how excited we are for the future of this Company and we greatly look forward to sharing our accomplishments with everyone, after this control change formally takes place.”

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment and Technology sectors. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. In addition, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of different business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors this company aims to do business in.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations including but not limited to its ability to conclude a business combination with a third party, sale of assets, return of capital or initial public offering and a secondary listing on the OTC as a result of aforementioned and its ability to fund the exploration of its assets through the raising of equity or debt capital or through funding by a joint venture partner that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Texas Oil & Minerals, Inc. including but not limited to capital markets and securities risks and continued development success on technology. There can be and are no actual or implied guarantees that any of the above activities will be completed or completed on terms acceptable to the Company and its shareholders or approved by any regulatory authority having jurisdiction. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Texas Oil & Minerals, Inc. does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. 1-800-916-5882



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.