Global Kinetics’ Personal KinetiGraph® (PKG®) Digital Wearable Technology Featured in Ten Posters at the International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. and LONDON and MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Kinetics Corporation Ltd. today announced that data from new clinical studies of its wearable, FDA-cleared Personal KinetiGraph® (PKG®) will be presented in ten poster presentations at the International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders (MDS). The Congress will be held September 22-26 in Nice, France.

John Schellhorn, CEO of Global Kinetics Corporation, said, “The posters that will be presented at MDS demonstrate the utility of the PKG in objectively assessing multiple dimensions of Parkinson’s disease. These include its use in more effectively managing Parkinson’s disease, assessing motor parameters of the disease, exploring the relationship between motor and non-motor fluctuations in Parkinson’s disease and evaluating the relationship between Parkinson’s disease and impulsive behaviour and sleep disturbances. The absence of continous objective assessments for Parkinson’s disease has been a barrier to optimizing the management and outcomes for patients living with this chronic, progressive condition. We are proud that the PKG is enabling more objective and data driven approaches to the care of patients with Parkinson’s disease and look forward to sharing these data with the Parkinson’s disease community at MDS.”

Presentation Information:

Evaluation of Device-Assisted Treatment using a wearable accelerometry wrist sensor Lead Author: Dr. Dag Nyholm

Impact of quantitative assessment of parkinsonism symptoms using wearable technology on treatment decisions Lead Author: Dr. Camille Carroll

Does information from the Personal KinetiGraph (PKG) influence neurologist’s treatment decisions?" Lead Author: Dr. Mathias Sundgren

"Is the personal Kinetigraph useful in the management of Parkinson´s disease patients? A retrospective study from a tertiary movement disorder center" Lead Author: Dr. Raja Mehanna

Westport Study Update, An Interim Analysis Review Lead Author: Pr. Filip Bergquist

Wearable sensor use and monitoring effect of dopamine replacement therapy on motor parameters in a real life clinical setting Lead Author: Aleksandra Podlewska

Wearable sensor (Parkinson’s Kinetigraph) and dopamine transporter imaging as potential biosignature for constipation in Parkinson’s Lead Author: Dr. Daniel van Wamelen

Motor and non-motor symptoms related to sleep disturbances in Parkinson’s disease (PKG is an outcome measure) Lead Author: Dr. Daniel van Wamelen

Shedding light on the relationship between dyskinesia assessed by a wearable device and impulsive compulsive behaviour in Parkinson’s disease Lead Author: Dr. Francesca Morgante

Exploring the relationship between motor and non-motor fluctuations in Parkinson’s disease: patient’s perspective, clinician’s assessment and objective measures from a wearable device Lead Author: Dr. Alison Leake



In addition to these presentations, Global Kinetics is proud to share they have now enrolled 137 patients into their U.S. APPRISE Randomized Controlled Trial.

About Global Kinetics Corporation Ltd.

Global Kinetics Corporation Ltd. is committed to improving the lives of those with Parkinson’s disease with advanced medical technologies. The company was formed in 2007 to commercialize its lead product, the Personal KinetiGraph (PKG). The PKG enables the precise monitoring, quantification, and reporting of movement symptoms in Parkinson’s. To date, Global Kinetics has supported clinical decisions for doctors who have treated more than 48,000 patients with Parkinson’s disease, generating more than 6,000,000 hours of clinical data from our FDA-cleared, CE-marked PKG wearable device. Global Kinetics, a privately held company, is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with offices in London, UK, Minneapolis, MN, and Portsmouth, NH, USA.

