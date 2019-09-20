Global ANSI Pumps Market Report, 2019-2024 - Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2024, Growing at a CAGR of More Than 5%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global ANSI Pumps Market By Group Size (Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3), By End User (Oil & Gas and Chemical Applications, Food Processing, General Manufacturing, Pulp & Paper and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ANSI pumps market is projected to grow from $ 3.3 billion in 2018 to $ 4.4 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of over 5% during 2019-2024, owing to huge demand from oil & gas and chemical applications.

Moreover, the growing demand for energy efficient pumps, evolution of Industry 4.0, and the rising demand from industries such as food processing and general manufacturing are expected to aid the market during the forecast period.

Government bodies and pump regulatory bodies are announcing rules to regulate the global ANSI pumps industry, according to which ANSI pump manufacturers are required to manufacture their products as per the industry standards, which in turn would have a positive impact on the global ANSI pumps market in coming years.



Segment Insights

In terms of group size, the global ANSI pumps market is categorized into Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3. Of these, the Group 1 category dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its leading market position in the coming years as well.

Regional Insights

Regionally, North America plays a vital role in generating revenues for the global ANSI pumps market. The United States is the largest country in North America's ANSI pumps market, owing to its huge process industry and increasing investments in water and oil & gas infrastructure. Moreover, the Middle East & Africa ANSI pumps market is likely to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Oil & gas is the major industry in Saudi Arabia and contributing around 50% to the country's GDP.

Competitive Landscape

To increase their customer base, major vendors in the market for ANSI pumps are aiming at introducing technologically advanced solutions and systems. This helps vendors to differentiate themselves from counterparts and sustain competition. Moreover, strategic partnerships & collaborations and investments in R&D activities are some of the other major strategies adopted by major market players to enhance their existing product portfolio and expand their market footprints.

Some of the leading players in the global ANSI pumps market are ITT Gould Pumps Inc., KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Sulzer Ltd, Flowserve Corporation, Ebara Corporation, SPX FLOW, Pentair plc., Xylem Inc., WILO SE and Ruhrpumpen Group.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global ANSI pumps market size

To forecast the global ANSI pumps market based on group size, end-user, and regional distribution

To identify drivers and challenges for the global ANSI pumps market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global ANSI pumps market

To conduct the pricing analysis for the global ANSI pumps market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global ANSI pumps market

Key Topics Covered



1. ANSI Pumps: An Introduction & Product Classification

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer/End User Analysis

4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.2. After Sale Services

4.3. Challenges & Unmet Needs

5. Global ANSI Pumps Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Group Size (Group 1 (1.51-6 to 3.01.5 8), Group 2 (32-8 to 64-13) and Group 3 (64-16 to 108-17))

5.2.2. By End User (Oil & Gas and Chemical Applications, Food Processing, General Manufacturing, Pulp & Paper, and Others)

5.2.3. By Region (North America, Middle East & Africa, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe)

5.2.4. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Group Size, By End User and By Region)

6. North America ANSI Pumps Market Outlook



7. Middle East & Africa ANSI Pumps Market Outlook



8. South America ANSI Pumps Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific ANSI Pumps Market Outlook



10. Europe ANSI Pumps Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Pricing Analysis



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. ITT Goulds Pumps Inc.

14.2.2. KSB SE & Co. KGaA

14.2.3. Sulzer Ltd.

14.2.4. Flowserve Corporation

14.2.5. Ebara Corporation

14.2.6. SPX FLOW

14.2.7. Pentair plc

14.2.8. Xylem Inc.

14.2.9. WILO SE

14.2.10. Ruhrpumpen Group



15. Strategic Recommendations



