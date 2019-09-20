CareDx Launches AlloSeq® Tx 17 at ASHI/BANFF Meeting

AlloSeq Tx 17 is a best in class HLA typing solution with the most comprehensive sequencing and easiest workflow

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, will launch AlloSeq Tx 17 during the American Society for Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics (ASHI) and Banff Foundation for Allograft Pathology’s Joint meeting in Pittsburgh, PA from September 23-27, 2019.



AlloSeq Tx is a first of its kind NGS HLA typing solution utilizing hybrid capture technology. This technology enables the most comprehensive sequencing, covering more of the HLA genes than current solutions and adding coverage of non-HLA genes that may impact transplant patient matching and management. AlloSeq Tx has the easiest NGS workflow, with a single tube for processing and steps to reduce errors.

“It has been a pleasure to partner with CareDx as an early access site for their new pre-transplant matching test, AlloSeq Tx 17. We are excited not only by the improvements this new test brings to the traditional HLA matching process, but also the ability to add new transplant-related genes of interest without changing the very simple workflow,” said Maria P. Bettinotti, PhD, Assistant Professor of Medicine and Director, Immunogenetics Laboratory, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

CareDx will host a lunch symposium at the ASHI Banff Joint Meeting titled “Latest Innovation in Transplantation to Impact Patient Care” on Tuesday, September 24th at 12:30pm EDT. The Symposium features three leaders in the transplant field:

Ed Huang, MD, Cedar-Sinai Medical Center

Medhat Askar, MD, PhD, Baylor University Medical Center

Eric Weimer, PhD, University of North Carolina School of Medicine

Additionally, CareDx solutions will be featured in the oral presentation, “Genetic Matching for Transplantation using Capture Probes: Comprehensive and Flexible Targeted Gene Sequencing Methodology for Human Leukocyte Antigen Genes and Beyond” and the poster abstract “Allelic Dropout in Next Generation Sequencing Resolved by Next Generation Hybrid Capture Technology.”

“CareDx is committed to developing and providing best-in-class solutions for transplant patients,” said David Sayer, Vice President, Global Transplant Laboratory Solutions at CareDx. “AlloSeq Tx enables a view into the transplantome that is not available with current methods, including additional targets that HLA experts are interested in studying. We look forward to sharing these insights with the broader community at ASHI.”

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the AlloSeq Tx and its potential impact on transplant matching. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the utilization of AlloSeq Tx, among others discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 filed by CareDx with the SEC on March 6, 2019 and the periodic reports that CareDx has subsequently filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

Sasha King

Chief Marketing Officer, CareDx Inc.

415-287-2393

sking@caredx.com

Michael Bell

Chief Financial Officer, CareDx Inc.

415-287-2324

mbell@caredx.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.