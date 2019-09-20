UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. to Participate in the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ:UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to extend healthspan by slowing, halting or reversing diseases of aging, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the upcoming Cantor Global Healthcare Conference.



2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date: October 3rd, 2019

Presentation Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available through the Investors & Media section of UNITY’s website. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About UNITY

UNITY is developing therapeutics to extend healthspan by slowing, halting or reversing diseases of aging. UNITY's initial focus is on creating senolytic medicines to selectively eliminate senescent cells and thereby treat age-related diseases, such as osteoarthritis, eye diseases and pulmonary diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter .

