Foamix Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- REHOVOT, Israel and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX) (“Foamix” or the “Company”), a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary topical therapies to address unmet needs in dermatology, announced today that David Domzalski, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and business update at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City.



Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, October 3 Time: 3:35pm Eastern Time Location: InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/cantor10/fomx/



About Foamix

Foamix is a specialty pharmaceutical company working to solve some of today’s most difficult therapeutic challenges in dermatology and beyond.

With expertise in topical medicine innovation as a springboard, the company is working to develop and commercialize solutions that were long thought impossible, including the world’s first topical minocycline. Its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST™) is utilized in the company’s dermatology products in late stage development: FMX101 for the potential treatment of moderate-to-severe acne and FMX103 for the potential treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

Foamix is a different type of specialty pharmaceutical company by design, driven to see the solutions, overcome barriers in all aspects of business, and reimagine what’s possible for conditions with high unmet needs.

For more information, visit www.foamix.com .

Contact : US Investor Relations Ilan Hadar, CFO Michael Rice Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. LifeSci Advisors, LLC +972-8-9316233 646-597-6979 ilan.hadar@foamixpharma.com mrice@lifesciadvisors.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.