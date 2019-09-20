Architectural Paints & Coatings Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, INDIA, September 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Architectural Paints & Coatings Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Architectural Paints & Coatings Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Architectural Paints & Coatings market. This report focused on Architectural Paints & Coatings market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

This report focuses on Architectural Paints & Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Architectural Paints & Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Architectural Paints & Coatings in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Architectural Paints & Coatings manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AkzoNobel

Dow Chemical Company

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

BASF Coatings

Valspar

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

Berger Paints

Becker Industrial Coatings

Caparol

Hempel

Jotun

Terraco Group

National Paints

Asian Paints

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Water-Borne

Solvent-Borne

Other

Segment by Application

Residential

Non-Residential

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Architectural Paints & Coatings

1.1 Definition of Architectural Paints & Coatings

1.2 Architectural Paints & Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Water-Borne

1.2.3 Solvent-Borne

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Architectural Paints & Coatings Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Non-Residential

1.4 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Architectural Paints & Coatings Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Architectural Paints & Coatings Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Architectural Paints & Coatings Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Architectural Paints & Coatings Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Architectural Paints & Coatings Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Architectural Paints & Coatings Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Architectural Paints & Coatings

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Architectural Paints & Coatings

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Architectural Paints & Coatings

….

8 Architectural Paints & Coatings Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 AkzoNobel

8.1.1 AkzoNobel Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 AkzoNobel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 AkzoNobel Architectural Paints & Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Dow Chemical Company

8.2.1 Dow Chemical Company Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Dow Chemical Company Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Dow Chemical Company Architectural Paints & Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 PPG Industries

8.3.1 PPG Industries Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 PPG Industries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 PPG Industries Architectural Paints & Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Sherwin-Williams

8.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Sherwin-Williams Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Architectural Paints & Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 BASF Coatings

8.5.1 BASF Coatings Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 BASF Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 BASF Coatings Architectural Paints & Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Valspar

8.6.1 Valspar Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Valspar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Valspar Architectural Paints & Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Nippon Paint

8.7.1 Nippon Paint Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Nippon Paint Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Nippon Paint Architectural Paints & Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Kansai Paint

8.8.1 Kansai Paint Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Kansai Paint Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Kansai Paint Architectural Paints & Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Berger Paints

8.9.1 Berger Paints Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Berger Paints Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Berger Paints Architectural Paints & Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Becker Industrial Coatings

8.10.1 Becker Industrial Coatings Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Becker Industrial Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Becker Industrial Coatings Architectural Paints & Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Caparol

8.12 Hempel

8.13 Jotun

8.14 Terraco Group

8.15 National Paints

8.16 Asian Paints

Continued....

