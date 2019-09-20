2019 Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Report: Global Market to Reach $768.23 Million by 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecast by Test; Test Method; End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market is expected to reach US$ 768.23 Mn in 2027 from US$ 539.7 Mn in 2018. The Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019-2027.



The market is driven by the factors such as, increasing prevalence of Helicobacter pylori bacterial infection, new product launches & FDA approvals, and spreading awareness by government for proper diagnosis. However, factor such as low diagnosis rate is the major restraining factors for the growth of the market.



Helicobacter pylori infection affects more than half of the world's population. The infection is generally acquired during childhood but can remain asymptomatic, with long-term clinical sequelae including gastritis, peptic ulcer disease, and stomach cancer.



According to MEDLINE and EMBASE databases and United Nations, in 2015, Africa had the highest pooled prevalence of Helicobacter pylori infection (70.1%), whereas Oceania had the lowest prevalence (24.4%). Among individual countries, In Switzerland, the prevalence of Helicobacter pylori infection varied from as low as 18.9% to 87.7% in Nigeria. Based on regional prevalence estimates, there were approximately 4.4 billion individuals with Helicobacter pylori infection worldwide in 2015.



Also, according to World health Organization (WHO), 90% high prevalence rate has been observed in developing countries, whereas in developed countries the prevalence rate is low, i.e. 50%. The global Helicobacter pylori infection rate in female was found to be 42.7% as compared to 46.3% in males. Moreover, in adult it was significantly higher as compared to children, 48.6% and 32.6% respectively.



These statistics determine an increase in the demand for diagnostics in various regions across the globe. Hence, driving the growth of the Helicobacter pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market during the forecast period.



Global Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market was segmented by test type, test method and end user. On the basis of the test the market is segmented as serology tests, stool antigen tests, and urea breath tests. Based on the test method the market is segmented into laboratory based test and point of care test. And the market is classified into hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories on the basis of end user.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market are Italian Association for Cancer Research, Cancer Association of South Africa, Canadian Institutes of Health Research, Food and Drug Administration, and others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Helicobacter pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market - By Test Type

1.3.2 Global Helicobacter pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market - By Test Method

1.3.3 Global Helicobacter pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market - By End-user

1.3.4 Global Helicobacter pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market - By Geography



2. Global Helicobacter pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Helicobacter pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America PEST Analysis



5. Global Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing prevalence of H. pylori bacterial infection

5.1.2 New Product Launches & FDA Approvals

5.1.3 Spreading Awareness By Government For Proper Diagnosis

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Low Diagnosis Rate

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Number of Conferences and Events

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Use of Home-Based POC Devices

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Global Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Positioning of Key Players



7. Global Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market Analysis - by Test

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market, By Test Type 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Serology Test Market

7.4 Stool Antigen Test Market

7.5 Urea Breath Test Market



8. Global Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market Analysis - by Test Method

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market, By Test Method 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Laboratory Based Tests Market

8.4 Point Of Care Tests Market



9. Global Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market Analysis - by End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market, By End User 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Hospitals Market

9.4 Clinics Market

9.5 Diagnostic Laboratories Market



10. Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Geographical Analysis

10.1 North America Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

10.2 Europe Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

10.3 Asia Pacific Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

10.4 Asia Pacific Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.5 Middle East & Africa Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

10.6 South And Central America Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027



11. Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market - Industry Landscape



12. Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market - Key Company Profiles

12.1 DiaSorin S.p.A.

12.2 Meridian Bioscience

12.3 Exalenz Bioscience Ltd.

12.4 Abbott

12.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.6 Certest Biotec S.L.

12.7 Sekisui Diagnostics (Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.)

12.8 CorisBioconcept SPRL

12.9 Shenzhen Zhonghe Headway Bio-Sci & Tech Co. Ltd.

12.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9mo4ue

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.