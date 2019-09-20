2019 Upstream Oil & Gas Start-Up Tracker (Issue 13) Featuring Geosite, PetroCubic Solutions, Finoric, TenEx Technologies, and Lift ETC

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Upstream Oil & Gas Start-Up Tracker - Issue 13" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The upstream oil and gas industry is increasingly focused on cutting costs and improving recovery rates through radical innovation and digital transformation.

The Start-Up Tracker is a resource to help the upstream industry identify solution providers with specific solutions to industry challenges. The Tracker provides a rich database of start-up companies that have a current industry application or an application for another industry that can be translated to upstream oil and gas.

Each issue contains detailed company profiles, an analyst viewpoint and an overall score for every start-up included in the issue. In addition, clients receive guidance on potential acquisitions, investments, partnerships and implementation.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Companies to Action

Innovation Target

Geosite Inc. - Company Profile

Geosite Inc. - Analyst Viewpoint

PetroCubic Solutions - Company Profile

PetroCubic Solutions - Analyst Viewpoint

Finoric LLC - Company Profile

Finoric LLC - Analyst Viewpoint

TenEx Technologies LLC - Company Profile

TenEx Technologies LLC - Analyst Viewpoint

Lift ETC LLC - Company Profile

Lift ETC LLC - Analyst Viewpoint

The Last Word

Scoring Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/284mnw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.