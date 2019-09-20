TG Therapeutics to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference

Presentation scheduled for Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference, being held at the Sofitel, in New York City. The presentation is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM ET.



A live webcast of this presentation will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company’s website at http://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events .

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.

TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Currently, the company is developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Ublituximab (TG-1101) is a novel, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific and unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes. TG Therapeutics is also developing umbralisib (TGR-1202), an oral, once-daily inhibitor of PI3K-delta. Umbralisib uniquely inhibits CK1-epsilon, which may allow it to overcome certain tolerability issues associated with first generation PI3K-delta inhibitors. Both ublituximab and umbralisib, or the combination of which is referred to as "U2", are in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with hematologic malignancies, with ublituximab also in Phase 3 clinical development for Multiple Sclerosis. Additionally, the Company has recently brought its anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, TG-1501, its covalently-bound Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitor, TG-1701, as well as its anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific antibody, TG-1801, into Phase 1 development. TG Therapeutics is headquartered in New York City.

CONTACT:

Jenna Bosco

Senior Vice President,

Corporate Communications

TG Therapeutics, Inc.

Telephone: 212.554.4351

Email: ir@tgtxinc.com







