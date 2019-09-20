The World Market for Neurovascular Devices to 2027 - High Cost of Embolization Coils Hampers Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurovascular Devices Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application; and End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global neurovascular devices market is expected to reach US$ 3,878.51 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,919.41 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019-2027.



The market is driven by the factors such as, increasing incidences of neurovascular diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and significantly growing aging population. However, factor such as high cost of embolization coils and lack of expert professionals are the major restraining factors for the growth of the market.



In addition, the rise in the awareness about the minimally invasive procedures and availability of the reimbursement for the minimally invasive procedures are likely to foster the demand for minimally invasive procedure. Thus, owing to these factors the market for the neurovascular devices is likely to propel at a significant rate during the forecast period.



Global neurovascular devices market was segmented by product, application and end user. On the basis of the product the market is segmented as neurothrombectomy devices, aneurysm coiling & embolization devices, cerebral balloon angioplasty & stenting systems and support devices. Based on the application the market is segmented into cerebral aneurysms, ischemic strokes, arteriovenous malformation & fistulas and other applications. And the market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialized clinics on the basis of end user.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the neurovascular devices market are Brazilian Institute of Neuroscience and Neurotechnology, Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Neurovascular Devices Market - By Product

1.3.2 Global Neurovascular Devices Market - By Application

1.3.3 Global Neurovascular Devices Market - By End User

1.3.4 Global Neurovascular Devices Market - By Geography



2. Global Neurovascular Devices Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Neurovascular Devices- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific- PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Number Of Procedures

4.3.1 Cerebral Angioplasty

4.3.2 Endovascular Clot Retrieval Therapy

4.3.3 Neurothrombectomy

4.3.4 Cerebral Aneurysms

4.3.5 Endovascular Embolization



5. Global Neurovascular Devices Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Incidences of Neurovascular Diseases

5.1.2 Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

5.1.3 Significantly Growing Aging Population

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Embolization Coils

5.2.2 Lack of Expert Professionals

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Development in the Healthcare Market

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Enduring Clinical Trials for the Treatment of Stroke

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Neurovascular Devices Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Neurovascular Devices Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Positioning Of Key Players



7. Neurovascular Devices Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Neurovascular Devices Market Share by Product 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Neurothrombectomy Devices

7.4 Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices

7.5 Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems

7.6 Support Devices



8. Neurovascular Devices Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027- Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Neurovascular Devices Market Share by Application 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Cerebral Aneurysms

8.4 Ischemic Strokes

8.5 Arteriovenous Malformation & Fistulas

8.6 Other Applications



9. Neurovascular Devices Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Neurovascular Devices Market Share by End User 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Hospitals

9.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.5 Specialized Clinics



10. Neurovascular Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Regional Analysis

10.1 North America Neurovascular Devices Market

10.2 Europe Neurovascular Devices Market

10.3 Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices Market

10.4 Middle East & Africa Neurovascular Devices Market

10.5 South and Central America Neurovascular Devices Market



11. Neurovascular Devices Market- Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Comparative Company Analysis

11.3 Growth Strategies Done By The Companies In The Market, (%)

11.4 Recent Development Done By The Companies In The Market (2016-2019)



12. Neurovascular Devices Market-Key Company Profiles

12.1 Medtronic plc

12.2 Stryker Corporation

12.3 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (DePuy Synthes)

12.4 Penumbra, Inc.

12.5 Terumo Corporation

12.6 MicroPort Scientific Corporation

12.7 Acandis GmbH & Co. KG

12.8 Integer Holdings Corporation.

12.9 Memry Corporation

12.10 phenox GmbH



