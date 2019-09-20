2019 Airline Retailing Report: Market Projected to Reach $27.66 Billion by 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airline Retailing Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Retail Type; Shopping Type; Carrier Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global airline retailing market accounted for US$ 7.25 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 27.66 Bn by 2027.



The operational tempo of the global commercial aviation sector continues to soar in recent years. The steep growth of commercial aviation sector is majorly attributed to the tremendous rise in the number of air travelers, both leisure and business travelers. The airlines across the globe are investing an increasing number of aircraft year on year.



Also, the airlines are monetizing towards the improvement of their added services. However, the constantly rising aviation fuel cost possess a significant threat towards any airline's operation. With an objective to maintain the operational structure, the airlines, both full service carriers as well as low cost carriers, have adopted the strategy to merchandise variety of products on-board as well as on-ground.



North America leads the airline retailing market by region. North America region consists of highly developed countries, which are witnessing high growth in their airline sector. Airline customers prefer frictionless and seamless shopping experiences that give a huge opportunity for airline retailers. With the increasing focus on offering enhanced customer services, vendors are looking for new technologies and capabilities to offer seamless services to its customers. The North America airline retailing market is witnessing significant growth during the forecast period.



The airline sector is witnessing the high number of travelers from the Asia-Pacific region. The rate almost twice that of visitors from the Americas and Europe over the past ten years. Vendors are highly focused on tapping the emerging airline retailing market in Asia-Pacific region. In China, Chinese traveler traffic is expected to increasingly come from outside the tier 1 cities i.e., Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. The airline retailing market is expected to be driven by the tier 1 cities of China.



North America is one of the most jam-packed regions in terms of number of airlines as well as aircraft fleets. The region is focused both on full service carrier's (FSCs) and low cost carrier's (LCCs). The governments of the US and Canada are heavily supporting the growth of LCCs to increase the revenue of the overall aviation industry. The US is one of the most competitive aviation zones for LCCs. Some of the North American-based LCCs are WestJet, Flair Airlines, Interjet, Porters Airlines, Volaris Airline, Vivaaerobus Airline, and Air North among others. The increasing number of LCCs is catalyzing the adoption of various low-cost airlines services, which is driving the airline retailing market in North America. The continuous support from the government to promote low cost carriers in the region is impacting positively on the airline retailing market.



The global airline retailing market is segmented based on retail type, shopping type, and carrier type. Based on the retail type, the airline retailing market is segmented into pre-boarding and post-boarding. Based on shopping type, the airline retailing market is bifurcated into the accessories, alcohol, beauty products, merchandise, and others. Based on carrier type, the market is bifurcated into full service carrier and low cost carrier. Geographically, the market is fragmented into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The well-established market players operating in the airline retailing market are Air France/ KLM, AirAsia Group Berhad British Airways Plc, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Easy Jet PLC, Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd, Qantas Airways Limited Singapore Airlines Limited, Thai Airways International Public Co., Ltd, and The Emirates Group.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Airline Retailing Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 PEST Analysis

4.3.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.3.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.3.4 Middle East & Africa - PEST Analysis

4.3.5 South America - PEST Analysis



5. Airline Retailing Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Number of Air Travelers is Fuelling the Airline Retailing Market

5.1.2 Increasing Demand for Enhanced Customer Experience

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Access to Inventory In and Array of Data Real-Time

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Need for Intelligent Technology Infrastructure is a Key Opportunity for Vendors

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Moving Trend From Desktop to Mobile, Voice, and Bots

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers And Restraints



6. Airline Retailing Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Airline Retailing Market Overview

6.2 Global Airline Retailing Market Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - 2018



7. Airline Retailing Market - By Retail Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Airline Retailing Market Breakdown, by Retail Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Pre-Boarding

7.4 Post-Boarding



8. Airline Retailing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Shopping Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Airline Retailing Market Breakdown, By Shopping Type, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Accessories Market

8.4 Alcohol Market

8.5 Beauty Products Market

8.6 Merchandise Market

8.7 Others Market



9. Airline Retailing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Carrier Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Airline Retailing Market Breakdown, By Carrier Type, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Full Service Carrier Market

9.4 Low Cost Carrier Market



10. Airline Retailing Market - Geographical Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America Airline Retailing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

10.3 Europe Airline Retailing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

10.4 Asia-Pacific Airline Retailing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

10.5 Middle East and Africa Airline Retailing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

10.6 South America Airline Retailing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027



11. Airline Retailing Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiative

11.2 New Development



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Air France/KLM

12.2 AirAsia Group Berhad

12.3 British Airways PLC

12.4 Deutsche Lufthansa AG

12.5 Easy Jet PLC

12.6 Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd.

12.7 Qantas Airways Limited

12.8 Singapore Airlines Limited

12.9 Thai Airways International Public Co. Ltd.

12.10 The Emirates Group



