Global Terminal Tractor Market Projected to Reach $908 Million by 2027 - Key Market Analysis & Insights

The global terminal tractor market is estimated to account to US$ 623.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account to US$ 908.1 Mn by 2027.



The growth of the global terminal tractor market is also led by escalating spending by sectors, such as logistics and distribution. The global terminal tractor market is segmented in five major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).



Fast turnaround time, low operating cost, and easily accessible service points are increasing the adoption of terminal tractors considerably. Further, demand for terminal tractors is expanding at an impressive pace due to the increasing demand for the vehicle in the effective management of containers and goods across warehousing facilities. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global terminal tractor market by 2019, followed by Europe and North America.



Globalization has led to increasing domestic and international trade relations between nations. Further, as many international companies lean towards globalization and market expansions, logistical challenges have become more complex than ever. Supply chain systems have gained wider and vital importance in the last few years, as a result of high competition in the product based market.



Thus, many industry verticals are ensuring a strong supply chain for reaching out to their customers. Terminal tractors support the operational flow of the supply chain at the initial stage. This factor is projected to gain traction in the coming times having a significant impact on the terminal tractor market.



The global terminal tractor market has been witnessing robust growth due to factors such as the ability to pick up, placing, and stacking containers automatically, which leads to increased productivity of the business. Contributions of different regions and swift globalization of businesses have been driving the growth of the global terminal tractor market. Urbanization and emerging digital technologies are driving a wave of disruptive innovation, which is anticipated to raise the demand for the terminal tractors.



In addition, the rise in automotive and transportation spending by governments across all the regions is expected to create profitable opportunities for the terminal tractor market players in the future. The terminal tractor market is segmented on the basis of type into automated and manual. The market based on propulsion type is segmented into diesel, electric, hybrid and CNG. The market is further segmented by application into material handling, logistics and distribution, Container Terminal and RoRo Terminal.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Terminal Tractor Market, by Type

1.3.2 Terminal Tractor Market, by Propulsion Type

1.3.3 Terminal Tractor Market, by Application

1.3.4 Terminal Tractor Market, by Geography



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Terminal Tractor Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Advancements in the Manufacturing Sector and Their Focus Laid on Core Competencies is Expected to Be the Prime Driver for the Terminal Tractors Market

5.1.2 Growing Needs of Transportation Amongst the Increasingly Complex Supply Chains

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Legal Regulations to Be the Prime Restraining Factor of Terminal Tractor Market

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Demand From Developing Economies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Autonomous Terminal Tractors Will Change the Market Scope



6. Terminal Tractors Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Terminal Tractors Market Overview

6.2 Global Terminal Tractors Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Top Five Players



7. Terminal Tractors Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Terminal Tractors Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Automated Terminal Tractors

7.4 Manual Terminal Tractors



8. Terminal Tractors Market Analysis - By Propulsion Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Terminal Tractors Market Breakdown, By Propulsion, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Diesel Terminal Tractors Market

8.4 Electric Terminal Tractors Market

8.5 Hybrid Terminal Tractors Market

8.6 CNG Terminal Tractors Market



9. Terminal Tractors Market Analysis - Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Terminal Tractors Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Material Handling Market

9.4 Logistics and Distribution Terminal Tractors Market

9.5 RoRo Terminal Market

9.6 Container Terminal Market



10. Terminal Tractor Market - Geographical Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America Terminal Tractor Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.3 Europe Terminal Tractor Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.4 Asia-Pacific Terminal Tractor Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.5 Middle East & Africa Terminal Tractor Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.6 South America Terminal Tractor Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027



11. Terminal Tractor Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development

11.4 Merger and Acquisition



12. Company Profiles

12.1 AB Volvo

12.2 Autocar LLC

12.3 Blyyd

12.4 Capacity Trucks (REV Group)

12.5 Kalmar (Cargotec Corporation)

12.6 Konecranes

12.7 MAFI Transport-Systeme GmbH

12.8 Mol CY NV

12.9 Terberg Group B.V.

12.10 Terminal Investment Corporation (TICO)



