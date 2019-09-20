Wafer Biscuit Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Wafer Biscuit Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, INDIA, September 20, 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Wafer Biscuit Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Wafer Biscuit Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A wafer is a dry, crispy, and crunchy thin type of biscuit that comes in different shapes, sizes, and packaging. Wafers are used with chocolate bars, ice cream, and cookies. Consumers are shifting toward convenience foods, such as wafer biscuits, that are affordable. The increasing urbanization, changing consumer lifestyles, and growing consumer spending power are factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global wafer biscuit market during the forecast period.

According to the report, one driver in the market is innovative packaging. Innovative and attractive packaging is one of the best ways to attract customers and increase sales. It can help in preventing the degradation of food quality during transportation. It also helps in maintaining the freshness and preventing food loss because of damage. Innovative packaging extends the shelf life of products and provides information on storage. Wafers contain wheat flour, fat, sugar, and many flavoring agents, which are sensitive to moisture. They have a high fat level and are fragile in nature. Therefore, manufacturers must use suitable packaging to protect wafers from damage.

This report focuses on Wafer Biscuit volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wafer Biscuit market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Wafer Biscuit in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Wafer Biscuit manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mars

Nestle

The Hershey

Pladis

Antonelli Bros

Artisan Biscuits

Bolero

Dukes

Kellogg

Lago

Mondelez International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Coated Wafer Biscuits

Cream-Filled Wafer Biscuits

Segment by Application

Supermarket

Department Store

Others

