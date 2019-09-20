Yoga Block Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Yoga Block Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, INDIA, September 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Yoga Block Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Yoga Block Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Yoga Block market. This report focused on Yoga Block market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Yoga Block Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

This report studies the global market size of Yoga Block in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Yoga Block in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Yoga Block market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Yoga Block market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Lululemon

CorkYogis

Sweaty Betty

Yogamatters

Yogi Bare

Hugger Mugger

Gaiam

YogaRat

Manduka

AGM group

Unisoul

Yoga Block market size by Type

Cork

EVA

Foam

Other

Yoga Block market size by Applications

Man

Woman

Market size by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Central & South America, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Yoga Block Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Yoga Block Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Cork

1.4.3 EVA

1.4.4 Foam

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Yoga Block Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Man

1.5.3 Woman

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Yoga Block Market Size

2.1.1 Global Yoga Block Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Yoga Block Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Yoga Block Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Yoga Block Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Yoga Block Revenue by Regions

….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Lululemon

11.1.1 Lululemon Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Lululemon Yoga Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Lululemon Yoga Block Products Offered

11.1.5 Lululemon Recent Development

11.2 CorkYogis

11.2.1 CorkYogis Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 CorkYogis Yoga Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 CorkYogis Yoga Block Products Offered

11.2.5 CorkYogis Recent Development

11.3 Sweaty Betty

11.3.1 Sweaty Betty Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Sweaty Betty Yoga Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Sweaty Betty Yoga Block Products Offered

11.3.5 Sweaty Betty Recent Development

11.4 Yogamatters

11.4.1 Yogamatters Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Yogamatters Yoga Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Yogamatters Yoga Block Products Offered

11.4.5 Yogamatters Recent Development

11.5 Yogi Bare

11.5.1 Yogi Bare Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Yogi Bare Yoga Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Yogi Bare Yoga Block Products Offered

11.5.5 Yogi Bare Recent Development

11.6 Hugger Mugger

11.6.1 Hugger Mugger Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Hugger Mugger Yoga Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Hugger Mugger Yoga Block Products Offered

11.6.5 Hugger Mugger Recent Development

11.7 Gaiam

11.7.1 Gaiam Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Gaiam Yoga Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Gaiam Yoga Block Products Offered

11.7.5 Gaiam Recent Development

11.8 YogaRat

11.8.1 YogaRat Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 YogaRat Yoga Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 YogaRat Yoga Block Products Offered

11.8.5 YogaRat Recent Development

11.9 Manduka

11.9.1 Manduka Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Manduka Yoga Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Manduka Yoga Block Products Offered

11.9.5 Manduka Recent Development

11.10 AGM group

11.10.1 AGM group Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 AGM group Yoga Block Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 AGM group Yoga Block Products Offered

11.10.5 AGM group Recent Development

11.11 Unisoul

Continued....

