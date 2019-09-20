Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Truck Platooning Systems Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

Global Truck Platooning Systems Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truck Platooning Systems Industry

Description

The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Truck Platooning Systems by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report. 

Truck platooning might be viable best if many events be a part of forces. Numerous extraordinary troubles are worried: reliably automated motors, the era to permit vans to talk with each different and with the infrastructure, regulation, human behaviour, public attractiveness, legal responsibility and insurance.

In 2020, degree 2 and three platooning is anticipated to go into the market. Each new truck being produced is remitted to have superior protection structures (sensors, cameras, digital controls, and stability) set up, as a consequence permitting proliferation of self sufficient using technology.

The united states and japan is expected to steer the truck platooning market followed by way of europe. Asian international locations consisting of china also are predicted to enter the market. The european marketplace is a mature car market and holds high capability for the truck platooning system market. The vicinity is well located in phrases of smart mobility and developed ict infrastructure and with the implementation of favorable regulatory mandates

Key Players

The report on global Truck Platooning Systems market has profiled some distinguished vendors as well as promising new market entrants.

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.): 

Peloton Technology 
Volvo Group 
Scania 
Daimler 
Navistar 
Toyota 
Uber 
Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems 
DAF 
Continental AG 
IVECO 
MAN Truck & Bus

Segmental Analysis

The global Truck Platooning Systems market is segmented and analyzed on the basis of different aspects to gain a better understanding for the conjecture period. Such segmentation includes regional segmentation, among other aspects such as type, components, end-user industries, and applications. The regional segmentation has been carried out for five regions of Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Truck Platooning Systems market in each regional segment mentioned above.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.): 
Hardware 
Service 

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.): 
Heavy Trucks 
Light Trucks 
Others 


Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.): 
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) 
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.) 
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview 
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis) 
3 Truck Platooning Systems Market by Type 
4 Major Companies List 
5 Market Competition 
6 Demand by End Market  
7 Region Operation 
8 Marketing & Price 
9 Research Conclusion

Continued...            

