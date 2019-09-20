Global ~$9.4Bn Drug Abuse Testing Market Analysis Report, 2018-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Abuse Testing Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product; Sample Type; End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global drug abuse testing market is expected to reach US$ 9,393.17 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,783.71 Mn in 2018. The drug abuse testing market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019-2027.



The market is driven by factors such as, increasing consumption of illicit drugs and laws and regulations related to drug abuse. However, dearth of trained laboratory professionals may limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.



Illicit drugs, including cocaine, amphetamines, heroin, hallucinogens are substances that can inhibit the central nervous system and also cause hallucinogenic effects. The National Household Survey on Drug Abuse (NSDUH) is a primary source of information on the patterns, prevalence, and consequences of alcohol, illegal drug use, and abuse in the general U.S. As per statistics provided by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), approximately 19.7 million American adults (above 12 years of age) have faced a substance use disorder in 2017.



According to SAMHSAM, marijuana is the most commonly used illicit drug in the United States. The laws regarding the use of marijuana have changed in several countries over the past decades. Marijuana classified as a Schedule I drug that is considered as having a high potential for drug abuse that has no currently accepted medical use in treatment in the United States yet. Almost 38% of the adult population in the U.S. have battled an illegal drug use disorder during the year 2017. Other than illicit drugs, the consumption of alcohol has observed among the individuals in the country. Nearly 74% of adults suffering from a substance use disorder in 2017 also struggled with an alcohol use disorder.



Across the United States, the increasing consumption of marijuana has a public health impact on local and state communities. As in results, people meeting the diagnostic standards for abuse or dependence on marijuana, which is the second leading factor for which people receive drug treatment (behind alcohol). As per the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, the consequences of marijuana use have placed a substantial strain on the U.S. health care system. Therefore, owing to the factors mentioned above, the market for drug abuse testing is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period.



Global drug abuse testing were segmented by product, sample type and end user. The product segment was categorized as rapid testing services, analyzers and consumables. On the basis of sample type, the market is segmented as urine, saliva, blood and others. Based on the end user, the drug abuse testing market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and forensic laboratories.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report include, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (APHRA), The German Medical Association (BK), Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Business Monitor International (BMI), Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act (CARA), Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy (CDSS), The Drug Commission of the German Medical Association (DCGMA) and among others.



