Global High Voltage Cable Market Nears $48 Billion by 2027 - Key Opportunity Insights & Industry Analysis

The global high voltage cable market accounted for US$ 28.8 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 47.8 Bn in 2027.



The factors that are driving the growth of the high voltage cable market include the increasing demand for electricity due to industrialization and economic developments and rising investments in renewable power generation.

However, the uncertainty in prices of conductor materials is anticipated to hinder the high voltage cable market for same in the coming years.

In addition, the growing focus on smart grid technology and escalating need for power in remote areas and offshore locations are the factors that are expected to create a lucrative market opportunity for high voltage cable market.

Some of the leading players in high voltage cable market are highly focusing on strategic market initiatives to enrich their product capabilities as well as to expand their geographical presence across the globe. This, in turn, is contributing to the growth of the high voltage cable market.

The global high voltage cable market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and geography.



Based on type, the market is divided into the overhead, underground, and submarine cables. Underground cables currently hold a significant share in the overall HVC market, due to their application in various industries such as power utilities, mining, paper & pulp, and cement.



On the basis of end-users, the market is bifurcated into industrial (oil & gas, mining, power utilities, chemical & petrochemical, and others), renewable (wind, hydropower, and others), and infrastructure (commercial and residential). In the end-user segment, the industrial sector accounted for the maximum share in 2015, due to industrialization in developing countries such as China, Japan, and India.



Geographically, the high voltage cable market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East, & Africa. Asia-Pacific has emerged as the largest market for high voltage cables, due to the rise in demand from developing countries such as China. Increased adoption in the industrial sector owing to the rapid industrialization rates has promoted the high voltage cables market in the region. The penetration of underground and overhead lines is relatively higher in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA due to the low cost and easy operation.



The submarine and underground cables segment are more popular in developed regions such as Europe, on account of the high population density and the extensive offshore wind capacity potential. The use of cables has further increased in the regions of North America and Europe, in the booming solar and wind technologies of power generation.



Some of the players present in high voltage cable market are Dubai Cable Company - Ducab, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT A/S, Prysmian Group (General Cable Corporation), Siemens AG, Southwire Company, LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., TELE-FONIKA Kable SA (TF Kable), and ZTT Group among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 High-Voltage Cable Market, by Type

1.3.2 High-Voltage Cable Market, by Propulsion Type

1.3.3 High-Voltage Cable Market, by Application

1.3.4 High-Voltage Cable Market, by Geography



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. High Voltage Cable Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.2.1 Market Definition and Scope

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Porter's five forces analysis

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.4.6 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors



5. High-Voltage cable Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Demand for Electricity Due to Industrialization and Economic Developments

5.1.1.2 Rising Investments in Renewable Power Generation

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1.1 Uncertainty in Prices of Conductor Materials

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1.1 Growing Focus on Smart Grid Technology

5.3.1.2 Escalating Need for Power in Remote Areas and Offshore Locations

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. High-Voltage Cable Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global High-Voltage Cable Market Overview

6.2 Global High-Voltage Cable Market Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning- Top Five Players



7. High-voltage cables Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 High-Voltage Cables Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Overhead High-voltage cables

7.4 Underground High-voltage cables

7.5 Submarine High-Voltage Cables Market



8. High Voltage Cables Market Analysis - By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 High Voltage Cables Market Breakdown, By End User, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Industrial High Voltage Cables Market

8.4 Renewable Energy High Voltage Cables Market

8.5 Infrastructure High Voltage Cables Market



9. Global High-Voltage Cable Market - By Region

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America High Voltage Cable Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East and Africa



10. High-Voltage Cable - Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Initiative

10.3 Merger and Acquisition

10.4 New Development



11. Company Profiles

11.1 Dubai Cable Company - Ducab

11.2 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

11.3 Nexans SA

11.4 NKT A/S

11.5 Prysmian Group (General Cable Corporation)

11.6 Siemens AG

11.7 Southwire Company, LLC

11.8 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

11.9 TELE-FONIKA Kable S.A. (TF Kable)

11.10 ZTT group



