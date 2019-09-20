Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Set to Exceed $94 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 29.1%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Protection as a Service Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Deployment; Organization Size; Service Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data protection as a service market accounted for US$ 9.55 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 94.3 Bn by 2027.



Currently, the data protection as a service market is gaining high momentum across the globe owing to increasing penetration of digitization in various industries, data security and protection has become a vital component of business transaction ecosystems, especially in financial institutions and online retail. The demand for DPaaS in companies is increasing at a fast pace, mainly because these solutions allow companies to comply with various rules and regulations.



Some of the key providers in the data protection as a service market across the globe include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Commvault, EMC Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and IBM Corporation among others.



North America holds the largest market share in terms of revenue, whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the data protection as a service market during the forecast period. The growing digitization of various business processes leads to increasing possibilities of cyber-attacks.



The increased vulnerability of businesses towards cyber threats results in the high demand for data protection services by enterprises, industries, and the government. Therefore, majority of SMEs and large enterprises in North America are working towards implementing effective security solutions to protect their critical data from unauthorized access.



In Asia Pacific, due to rapidly increasing Internet connectivity and swift pace of digital transformation in the region are two of the key factors that make the digital ecosystem prone to cyber-attacks. The above-mentioned factors contribute towards driving the growth of data protection as a service market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. DPaaS Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

4.4 PEST Analysis

4.4.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.4.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.4.3 APAC PEST Analysis

4.4.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.4.5 South America PEST Analysis



5. DPaaS Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Stringent Data Protection Regulations for Information Security

5.1.2 Increasing Need for Data Backups and Archives

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Investment for the Data Protection Services

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Data Protection Solutions Among SMEs

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Surging Adoption of Data Protection Services

5.5 Dpaas Market Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. DPaaS Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global DPaaS Market Overview

6.2 Global DPaaS Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - 2018



7. DPaaS Market - By Deployment

7.1 Overview

7.2 DPaaS Market Breakdown, By Deployment, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Private Cloud

7.4 Public Cloud

7.5 Hybrid Cloud



8. DPaaS Market - By Organization Size

8.1 Overview

8.2 DPaaS Market Breakdown, By Organization Size, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Small & Medium Enterprises

8.4 Large Enterprises



9. DPaaS Market - By Service Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 DPaaS Market Breakdown, By Service Type, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Backup as a Service (BaaS)

9.4 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

9.5 Storage as a Service (STaaS)



10. DPaaS Market - Geographical Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America DPaaS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

10.3 Europe DPaaS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

10.4 APAC DPaaS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

10.5 Middle East and Africa DPaaS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

10.6 South America DPaaS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027



11. DPaaS Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiatives

11.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.3 New Developments



12. DPaaS Market - Company Profiles

12.1 Acronis International GmbH

12.2 Amazon Web Services

12.3 Commvault

12.4 Carbonite Inc.

12.5 EMC Corporation

12.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P. (HPE)

12.7 IBM Corporation

12.8 McAfee, LLC

12.9 Quantum Corporation

12.10 VMware, Inc.



