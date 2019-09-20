Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (DEWM) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Marco Moran to Resign

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (OTCPINK: DEWM) announced today that its long-time founder and executive Dr. Marco Moran will resign as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. As part of the terms of Dr. Moran’s departure, he will sell all his preferred shares to a single investor who will become the Company’s new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The resignation is imminent.



During the transition process, a new management team will be formed with significant ties to the financial services industry. New directors will also be elected for the benefit of all shareholders.

Marco Moran commented, “Over the past few months, it has become apparent to me that I was having a difficult time building value for shareholders which has always been my main goal. As a result, it is in the best interest of all shareholders for me to begin this resignation process which should be completed by the end of the month. Significant details will follow including the names and backgrounds of the new officers and directors.”

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is a certified service-disabled Veteran owned business concern, new product development, manufacturing and brand management company. Established in 2003, Dewmar’s primary business strategy has been in creating high profit margins with functional foods and beverages, such as Lean Slow Motion Potion, which is rated as one of the top 3 national selling relaxation beverages in the U.S. market and Kush Cakes relaxation brownies. Additionally, Dewmar is the owner of MarijuanaEmail.com, a user-friendly “retailer to consumer” information sharing platform that connects cannabis dispensaries to interested consumers. In 2014, Dewmar founded the United States Hemp Corporation, a Nevada based hemp incubator which partners with consumer brands to develop functional food and supplement products, and then help them expand their distribution channels through our existing relationships worldwide.

The Company’s corporate headquarters is in Clinton, MS with strategic satellite offices throughout the country.

Investment & Company Information: InvestorRelations@DewmarInternational.com



