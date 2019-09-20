IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, September 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IT asset disposition market is anticipated to showcase an impressive growth trajectory over the assessment period, as per the latest report by Zion Market Research. There are several factors contributing to such growth, which include the emergence of technological advancements in electronics. Apart from that, ascending penetration of mobile devices is another factor supplementing the market growth over the forecast period.

Swelling inclination towards the development of energy-efficient products and an upscaling adoption of the same are in the field are pushing the market to capture higher peaks on the growth chart. Moreover, increasing demand for the IT asset disposition solutions from small and medium-sized enterprises is fueling market augmentation. The global IT asset disposition market is expected to become highly competitive in the forthcoming years owing to the cumulative adoption of cloud-based technologies and lucrative demand for smartphones and tablets.

In addition, concerns faced by enterprises has elevated the need to reduce the power consumption from servers. These concerns ranging from the introduction of new environmental policies to business policies have promoted the adoption of IT asset disposition solutions in enterprises, hence, driving the market.

Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4059654-global-it-asset-disposition-itad-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025



However, the IT asset disposition market is anticipated to face some friction in growth over the forecast period. Poor awareness of high service costs is a primary factor restraining market growth. Also, lack of awareness towards government rules and regulations is hampering the IT asset disposition market to a great extent.

Key Market Players

The key players covered in this study

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE

IBM

ARROW ELECTRONICS

DELL

SIMS RECYCLING SOLUTIONS

IRON MOUNTAIN

APTO SOLUTION

TBS INDUSTRIES

ITRENEW

TES-AMM (SINGAPORE) PTE

LIFESPAN INTERNATIONAL

CLOUDBLUE TECHNOLOGIES

Market Segmentation

The global IT asset disposition market has been segmented and studied on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the global ITAD market is segmented into data destruction/data sanitization, de-manufacturing and recycling, and remarketing and value recovery. Based on application, the market for ITAD is segmented into aerospace and defense, education authorities, manufacturing industry, medical industry, government offices, public sector, and the entertainment industry.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The IT asset disposition market is segmented into the regional segments of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Asia. North America is anticipated to exhibit tremendous growth in the global IT asset disposition market. The region also held the largest share of the global market and is expected to maintain its dominant position over the coming years. Such growth and domination can be accredited to the presence of several significant IT asset disposition market players in the region. Further, North America’s market is expected to showcase an impressive growth trajectory owing to rising penetration of smartphones and upscaling shift towards laptops and smart gadgets in the region.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4059654-global-it-asset-disposition-itad-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.